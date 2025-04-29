AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-29

CM for providing safe, healthy environment to every worker

Recorder Report Published 29 Apr, 2025 03:07am

LAHORE: “Providing a safe and healthy environment to every worker is a fundamental right,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World Day for Safety & Health at Work.

The CM added, “For the development and achievement of goals of every organization, it is essential for the workforce to be healthy and safe. A safe workplace is also a foundation of economic development and a prosperous society.”

The Chief Minister said, “The World Day for Occupational Safety and Health is a reminder to raise awareness of potential hazards and accidents at work. The theme of World Day for Occupational Safety and Health 2025 is the revolutionary role of Artificial Intelligence and digitalization for safety and health.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Many concrete steps are being taken for the welfare, safety and health of workers in Punjab. The dignity, health, safety and provision of facilities to workers are being ensured.” She underscored, “Industrial establishments and active workers should ensure compliance of the safety rules. Such a culture for workers should be promoted where life and health of every individual is a priority. Everyone must play his/her part in the mission of making workplaces safe, healthy and prosperous.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif World Day for Occupational Safety and Health

