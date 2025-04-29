AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.58%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.27%)
FCCL 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
HUBC 137.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.92 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.69%)
OGDC 207.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PPL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
SEARL 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.03%)
SSGC 39.33 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.27%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.97%)
TELE 7.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.08%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 88.7 (0.74%)
BR30 35,868 Increased By 101.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ghana arrests three Indian nationals over suspected gold smuggling ring

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2025 10:14pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Three Indian nationals have been arrested in Ghana on suspicion of operating a gold smuggling syndicate that authorities believe has been taking tons of the precious metal out of the country for over a decade, the West African country’s gold trading regulator said on Tuesday.

The three pleaded guilty at their arraignment and will remain in custody until a court hearing scheduled for May 12, a spokesperson for the regulator GoldBod said.

Ghana and some other African countries have been losing billions of dollars’ worth of gold every year due to smuggling.

The country established a new government body known as GoldBod in March to streamline gold purchases from small-scale miners, increase their earnings and reduce the impact of smuggling. Under the new system, foreign companies can only get the precious metal from GoldBod.

The regulator said on X that the suspects - aged 35, 22 and 42 - were apprehended at their residence in Ghana’s southern city of Kumasi, which investigators say had been converted into an unauthorised gold trading centre.

GoldBod also said they were in possession of 1.9 million cedis ($134,000), 4,500 rupees ($53), 4.363 kilograms of gold, two counting machines, a CCTV recorder and an Indian passport.

The regulator said the suspects had not provided GoldBod with residence permits, work authorisations or tax payment records related to their business activities.

“Much of the smuggled gold is exported to India, China and the United Arab Emirates and we lose,” GoldBod spokesperson Prince Kwame Minkah told Reuters.

Gold Ghana Indian nationals gold smuggling

Comments

200 characters

Ghana arrests three Indian nationals over suspected gold smuggling ring

‘From Balochistan to Lahore’: DG ISPR reveals Indian army’s ‘institutional’ role in terrorism in Pakistan

Pakistan preparing to challenge India’s suspension of water treaty, minister says

Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

IMF Executive Board to discuss Pakistan programme on May 9

Pakistan will not initiate conflict, but will respond firmly if provoked: FM Dar

US arbitrator orders Zia Chishti to pay $9.1mn to TRG International

Pakistan stocks erase slide, KSE-100 Index closes 808 points higher

Pakistan tells UN it has evidence of ‘regional adversaries’ sponsoring Jaffar Express attack

Oil prices fall 2% to 2-week low as trade war concerns dampen demand outlook

World Bank approves $108mn additional financing for KP projects

Read more stories