AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.58%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.27%)
FCCL 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
HUBC 137.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.92 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.69%)
OGDC 207.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PPL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
SEARL 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.03%)
SSGC 39.33 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.27%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.97%)
TELE 7.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.08%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 88.7 (0.74%)
BR30 35,868 Increased By 101.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

World Bank sees commodity prices falling to pre-COVID levels

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2025 08:42pm

WASHINGTON: The World Bank on Tuesday forecast that weakening global growth due in part to trade turmoil will push global commodity prices down 12% in 2025 and another 5% in 2026 to the lowest levels of the 2020s in real terms.

The development lender’s latest Commodity Markets Outlook report shows that inflation-adjusted, commodity prices would tumble to their 2015-2019 average in the next two years, marking an end to a price boom fueled by the COVID-19 economic recovery and Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The decline could moderate near-term inflation risks emerging from steep new U.S. tariffs and rising trade barriers globally, but it also could have negative consequences for developing economies that export commodities.

“Higher commodity prices have been a boon for many developing economies, two-thirds of which are commodity exporters,” World Bank Chief Economist Indermit Gill said in a statement. “But now we’re seeing the highest price volatility in more than 50 years. The combination of high price volatility and low prices spells trouble.”

He said these countries should liberalize trade where possible, restore fiscal discipline and create a more business-friendly environment to attract private capital.

Surging energy prices added more than two percentage points to global inflation in 2022, but falling prices in 2023 and 2024 have helped moderate inflation, the World Bank report said.

Energy prices are expected to fall by 17% to their lowest level in five years before dropping another 6% in 2026, the report said.

It forecast Brent crude prices to average $64 a barrel in 2025 - a decline of $17 from 2024 - and just $60 a barrel in 2026 amid ample supply and falling demand, partly due to the rapid adoption of electric vehicles in China, the world’s largest auto market. Brent traded at $64.80 a barrel early on Tuesday.

Coal prices are expected to fall 27% in 2025 and 5% further in 2026 as the growth of coal consumption for power generation in developing economies slows.

It said food prices are also expected to recede, falling by 7% in 2025 and an additional 1% in 2026, but this will do little to abate food insecurities in some of the most vulnerablecountries as humanitarian aid shrinks and armed conflicts fuel acute hunger.

The World Bank report also forecast that gold prices are likely to set a new record in 2025 as investors seek safe havens for capital amid rising uncertainty, but the price will stabilize in 2026.

World Bank Ukraine commodity rates

Comments

200 characters

World Bank sees commodity prices falling to pre-COVID levels

‘From Balochistan to Lahore’: DG ISPR reveals Indian army’s ‘institutional’ role in terrorism in Pakistan

Pakistan preparing to challenge India’s suspension of water treaty, minister says

IMF Executive Board to discuss Pakistan programme on May 9

Pakistan stocks erase slide, KSE-100 Index closes 808 points higher

Pakistan tells UN it has evidence of ‘regional adversaries’ sponsoring Jaffar Express attack

Oil prices fall 2% to 2-week low as trade war concerns dampen demand outlook

World Bank approves $108mn additional financing for KP projects

Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Pakistan thwarts airspace violation, shoots down Indian quadcopter along LoC

Read more stories