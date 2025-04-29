AIRLINK 158.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.68 (-3.45%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.39%)
CPHL 84.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
FCCL 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.26%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
HUBC 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-2.23%)
HUMNL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.67%)
MLCF 68.44 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (2.96%)
OGDC 204.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-1.8%)
PACE 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.29%)
PAEL 42.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
PIAHCLA 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
PIBTL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.46%)
POWER 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 155.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-2.96%)
PRL 28.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
PTC 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
SEARL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.87%)
SSGC 38.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.73%)
SYM 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
TRG 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.29%)
BR100 11,997 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.57%)
BR30 35,361 Decreased By -405.3 (-1.13%)
KSE100 113,811 Decreased By -252.8 (-0.22%)
KSE30 34,865 Decreased By -169.1 (-0.48%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares edge higher as earnings roll in, tariff watch continues

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2025 01:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

European shares nudged higher on Tuesday as investors assessed a spate of corporate earnings, monitored potential tariff moves, and awaited key economic data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2%, as of 0712 GMT, but on track for a second consecutive monthly drop, if current trend holds. Other regional indexes were also trading in positive territory, barring the UK that was down 0.1%.

The UK’s FTSE index slipped as BP shares fell 3.3% after the oil giant reported first-quarter profit that missed expectations.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration will move to reduce the impact of his automotive tariffs by alleviating some duties imposed on foreign parts in domestically manufactured cars and keeping tariffs on cars made abroad from piling on top of other ones, officials said.

Markets have stabilized somewhat in recent weeks on optimism over potential deals between the U.S. and its trading partners, especially China.

However, a lack of clarity on Sino-U.S. negotiations has kept the market sensitive to any developments.

European shares end higher ahead of week’s data

Shares of HSBC rose 2.3% after the London-based lender launched a $3 billion share buyback.

Deutsche Bank, Germany’s largest lender, advanced nearly 3% after it posted a 39% rise in first-quarter profit.

On the other hand, Porsche fell 7.4% after the German luxury sports car maker slashed a series of forecasts for 2025.

Investors are also set to parse key economic data, including the euro zone consumer confidence report due later in the day.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares edge higher as earnings roll in, tariff watch continues

Pakistan thwarts airspace violation, shoots down Indian quadcopter along LoC

Pakistan’s real growth forecast stays unchanged: State Bank

World Bank approves $108mn additional financing for KP projects

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 loses further 700 points

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Canada’s Liberals win minority government; Carney says old relationship with US ‘is over’

First Hajj flight with 442 pilgrims departs from Islamabad

Oil falls as economic jitters dampen demand outlook

India shuts over half of Occupied Kashmir tourist spots in security review

Pakistan: World Bank likely to extend CD for CASA-1000

Read more stories