Business & Finance

Lufthansa confirms outlook, braces for possible trade fallout

Published 29 Apr, 2025 11:17am

BERLIN: Lufthansa on Tuesday confirmed its guidance for 2025, forecasting an operating result significantly above the year prior, but warned that it was closely monitoring the possible impact of trade tensions with the United States.

European airlines are entering the first-quarter earnings season with increased investor anxiety over sustained demand as global economic worries drag on US airline prospects.

“Macroeconomic uncertainties, particularly the trade tensions between the US, the EU and other regions, are making it difficult to forecast the coming quarters accurately,” the German flag carrier said in a statement.

“Visibility for the third quarter remains limited.”

Lufthansa 2024 profits dive amid strikes, rising costs

The company said it has set up “a task force to closely monitor current developments and, if necessary, respond quickly and flexibly to any weakening in demand, for example by adjusting capacity”.

However, the airline group said demand in the US sales region was continuing to rise. In March, the airlines group carried around 25% more passengers from the US to Europe year on year.

During the first three months of 2025, Lufthansa generated an adjusted loss before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 722 million euros ($822.14 million), roughly in line with a forecast by analysts in a company-led poll.

