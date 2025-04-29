AIRLINK 166.50 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.17%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CNERGY 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.52%)
CPHL 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.07%)
FCCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.4%)
FFL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.85%)
HUBC 135.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
MLCF 69.40 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (4.41%)
OGDC 207.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.05%)
PACE 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.29%)
PAEL 42.32 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.02%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
PPL 155.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.66%)
PRL 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.76%)
PTC 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
SEARL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.51%)
SSGC 38.80 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.86%)
SYM 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TPLP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.54%)
WAVESAPP 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.29%)
BR100 12,032 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.28%)
BR30 35,700 Decreased By -65.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 113,951 Decreased By -112.7 (-0.1%)
KSE30 34,924 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.31%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks inch lower, Hong Kong gains slightly as investors assess tariff impact

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2025 11:05am

HONG KONG: China stocks fell slightly in choppy trading on Tuesday, while Hong Kong shares edged up as investors refrained from making big bets until there is more clarity on US tariff plans and their impact on the Chinese economy.

China stocks end mixed as factory slump persists

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.03% at 3,287.45.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.13%, with its financial sector sub-index falling 0.27%, the consumer staples sector slipping 0.53%, the real estate index up 0.18% and the healthcare sub-index rising 0.12%.

  • In Hong Kong, both the Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 0.12%.

  • Tech shares led the gains in Hong Kong, with Hang Seng Tech up 0.8%.

  • Investors’ nerves remain tense amid the ongoing tariff battle between the world’s two largest economies.

  • US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview on Monday that it was up to China to de-escalate on tariffs - the latest in a slew of conflicting signals over progress on trade talks.

  • Meanwhile, China is holding off on fresh stimulus measures as it tries to maintain composure, betting on Washington blinking first in a protracted trade war.

  • “For better or worse, the increasing likelihood of economic decoupling has made Chinese markets relatively resilient to the global market selloff compared to other indices,” said Nicholas Yeo, head of China equities at Aberdeen Investments.

  • The resilience is supported by light positioning, low valuation and continued government support, Yeo said, but added that further stimulus measures are needed for China market’s re-rating.

  • Analysts said turnover is also reduced due to the holiday season. Mainland China market will be closed from May 1 for a five-day Labour Day holiday.

China and Hong Kong stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks inch lower, Hong Kong gains slightly as investors assess tariff impact

Pakistan’s real growth forecast stays unchanged: State Bank

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 loses further 700 points

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Carney’s Liberals win Canada election, unclear if they have majority, CTV and CBC say

First Hajj flight with 442 pilgrims departs from Islamabad

Oil falls as economic jitters dampen demand outlook

India shuts over half of Occupied Kashmir tourist spots in security review

Pakistan: World Bank likely to extend CD for CASA-1000

Reciprocal trade situation with US: NA body urges MoC, Pakistan Embassy to continue efforts

Tax laws bill may be part of FY26 Finance Bill: Non-filers to face curbs on economic deals

Read more stories