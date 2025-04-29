AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.22%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.58%)
CPHL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-5.25%)
FCCL 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.61%)
FFL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.83%)
FLYNG 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.43%)
HUBC 137.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
KOSM 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.38%)
MLCF 66.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.47%)
OGDC 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.06%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.42%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-5.44%)
PIAHCLA 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.23%)
POWER 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.93%)
PPL 160.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.32%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.13%)
PTC 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.79%)
SEARL 83.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.26 (-5.91%)
SSGC 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.84%)
SYM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
TPLP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.48%)
TRG 62.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.69%)
WAVESAPP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.25%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
YOUW 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.11%)
BR100 12,012 Decreased By -314.6 (-2.55%)
BR30 35,723 Decreased By -1079.9 (-2.93%)
KSE100 114,064 Decreased By -1405.5 (-1.22%)
KSE30 35,034 Decreased By -529 (-1.49%)
Apr 29, 2025
Markets

India’s benchmark indexes to open higher on easing trade tensions, FPI inflows

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2025 07:35am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes are poised to open higher on Tuesday, supported by easing trade tensions between the U.S. and its trading partners and sustained foreign inflows that have bolstered investor sentiment.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,484.5 as of 7:16 a.m. IST, indicating the Nifty 50 will open higher than Monday’s close of 24,328.5.

The Reuters Tariff Watch newsletter is your daily guide to the latest global trade and tariff news. Sign up here.

Other Asian markets also opened higher, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index gaining 0.25%.

Gold prices fell on Tuesday as easing trade tensions dented the metal’s safe haven appeal.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that many top trading partners made “very good” tariff proposals.

One of the first deals to be signed would likely be with India, he said, adding that a deal could be sealed this week or the next.

Meanwhile, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in a statement from the White House that U.S. President Donald Trump will move to reduce the impact of his auto tariffs, signalling easing trade war concerns.

India’s Nifty 50 rose 1.2% on Monday, helped by better-than-expected earnings from heavyweight Reliance Industries and sustained foreign inflows.

Foreign portfolio investors continued to buy Indian shares for the ninth straight session on Monday, provisional data from the NSE showed.

This is the longest daily FPI buying streak since early July 2023.

Among individual stocks, the focus will be on private lender IndusInd Bank and cement maker Ultratech Cement.

Indian shares rise as Reliance results, foreign inflows boost sentiment

IndusInd Bank announced the resignation of deputy CEO Arun Khurana, weeks after the bank disclosed accounting lapses in its derivatives portfolio.

Ultratech Cement reported March quarter profit below market expectations and said soaring summer temperatures have hit construction activity and cement demand in India.

Auto maker TVS Motor Company could rise after it reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Monday, led by steady demand for its two-wheelers and continued growth in exports.

Indian stocks

