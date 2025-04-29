Punjab forms Minority Advisory Council

LAHORE: In a major step toward ensuring the representation, protection, and empowerment of minority communities, the Punjab government has established the Minority Advisory Council Punjab (MACP).

The oath-taking ceremony of the newly-constituted council was held on Monday, attended by representatives of Christian, Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, and other minority communities, along with government officials and dignitaries.

Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, took oath as Chairman of the MACP. Kamran Masih Bhatti was sworn in as Vice Chairman, while Aqib Alam assumed the role of Convener. Secretary Human Rights and Minority Affairs, Rai Ali Bahadur Qazi, administered the oath.

Constituted with the approval of the Chief Minister of Punjab and officially notified by the Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs, the Council will serve a term of three years. However, the government reserves the right to dissolve it at any time.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman Ramesh Singh Arora said it was an honour to lead the Council and pledged to work closely with the Punjab government to promote interfaith harmony, protect minority rights, and enhance socio-economic and political opportunities. Arora also criticized false accusations by the Indian government, emphasizing that all citizens living in Pakistan are part of one united nation. He assured the Sikh community that there are no restrictions on their travel to Pakistan, citing the recent Baisakhi celebrations as an example.

The Council’s key responsibilities include advising the government on minority affairs, promoting interfaith tolerance, safeguarding fundamental rights, supporting development initiatives for minority welfare, and improving access to education, employment, and political participation. All members of the MACP will serve without remuneration, focusing solely on public service and equality promotion.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, a special prayer was offered for the late Pope Francis.

Council members include Suhail Akram, Shahid Javed Rehmat, Karamat Masih, Nadeem Masih, Ashiq Masih, Aneel Parvez, Suhail Anwar, Shakeel Chaman, Saleem Shakir, Waseem Raja, Mushtaq Yaqoob Sandhu, Shehzad Arif, Mushtaq Gul, Dr. Shahid Shoukat, Inder Yaas Masih, Waseem Masih, Adnan Shehzad, Sumbal Munir, Priyanka, Surkha Shakir, Zobia Nazir, Saneen, Kanji Ram, Sajan Bhatia, Ratan Lal, Lala Akmal Bheel, Sardar Jaskaran Singh, Sardar Surjeet Singh, Sardar Palwinder Singh, Sardar Dilawar Singh, Mufti Syed Ashiq Hussain, and Maulana Shakeel ur Rehman Nasir.

