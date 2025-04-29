AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
2025-04-29

Energy sector: Pakistan, Kazakhstan pursue JVs and tech transfer

Recorder Report Published 29 Apr, 2025 03:07am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik held a productive meeting with the Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Arymbek Kudaibergen, here Monday.

The high-level discussion focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, including oil and gas exploration, minerals and investment opportunities.

Both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening Pakistan-Kazakhstan relations, particularly in energy collaboration.

Minister Malik highlighted Pakistan’s growing energy demands and expressed interest in leveraging Kazakhstan’s expertise in hydrocarbon resources and mining.

The Vice Minister of Energy reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to expanding energy ties with Pakistan and explored avenues for joint ventures and technology exchange.

Minister Malik stated, “Pakistan values its relationship with Kazakhstan and sees immense potential for mutual growth in the energy sector. We look forward to deeper collaboration that benefits both nations.”

The Kazakh vice minister was briefed on the opportunities available in onshore and offshore exploration. He affirmed support for future partnerships and agreed on continued engagement between both the countries.

