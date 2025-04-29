Seven peace body members killed in Wana blast

PESHAWAR: Seven people were killed and nine other injured in a powerful explosion near the peace committee office in Wana Bazaar of South Waziristan on Monday. The apparent target of the terrorist attack was a member of the peace committee.

According to management of the District Headquarters Hospital Wana, 16 injured persons were brought to the hospital out of which six succumbed to their wounds. An emergency has been declared in the hospital. There were also the reports of the trapping of several persons under the debris while Rescue 1122 was busy in the rescue operation.

A senior police official said that investigations into the explosion. The incident has spread a wave of fear and concern among the residents of the locality.

After the explosion, the personnel of security forces cordoned off the locality and launched investigations.

The authorities revealed that samples have been collected from the venue of the incident and probe is being carried out from different aspects.

