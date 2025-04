LONDON: Pakistan’s sovereign dollar bonds slid more than 3 cents on Monday, Tradeweb data showed, as the country’s defence minister said military incursion by India was “imminent.”

The 2031 maturity fell the most, shedding 3.5 cents to be bid at 78.75 cents on the dollar.

Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours has been ratcheting higher since a deadly attack last week on tourists in Occupied Kashmir.