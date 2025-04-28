AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
Pakistan starts export of camel milk powder to China

BR Web Desk Published 28 Apr, 2025 08:41pm

Pakistan has started the export of camel milk powder to China, a statement from the Food ministry said on Monday.

The export was being carried out in partnership with two prominent Chinese companies; the One HK Holding Ltd and Xi’an ‘TUO ZHONG TUO’ Biotechnology Limited Company, the statement said.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain attended the launch event on the weekend at Lahore as the Chief Guest to celebrate Pakistan’s first-ever export of camel milk powder to China.

Highway blockade in Sindh halts business, export activities across Pakistan

The venture opened new avenues for Pakistan’s dairy products in the international market and demonstrated the untapped potential of the country’s agricultural sector, he said.

“This achievement is not only a testament to our capabilities but also an inspiration for others to explore international collaboration in emerging sectors,” the minister said.

The establishment of the camel milk powder export venture already “generated numerous employment opportunities and represents a major boost to Pakistan’s economy, positioning the country as a competitive player in specialized dairy exports”, the statement said.

