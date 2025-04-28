Wheat down 10-11 cents, corn down 6-7, soy down 5-6

CHICAGO: The following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday.

Wheat - Down 10 to 11 cents per bushel

CBOT wheat tipped down as welcome rain in the U.S. wheat belt and continued concerns about demand weighed.

Russia’s April wheat exports will reach 2.2 million metric tons, up from 1.9 million tons in March.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat was last down 10-3/4 cents to $5.34-1/4 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 8-3/4 cents to $5.42-1/4 a bushel, and Minneapolis July spring wheat was last down 9-1/4 cents to $5.97 a bushel.

Grains and soybeans fall on US-China trade talks confusion

Corn - Down 6 to 7 cents per bushel

Corn futures fell on Monday as confusion about the status of talks to end the U.S.-China trade war weighed.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday he has not discussed tariffs with Chinese officials and doesn’t know if President Donald Trump had talked to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

News last week that China has exempted some U.S. goods from its tariffs sparked hopes for a de-escalation. However, U.S. soybean and grain exports to China look like they will be stopped by Chinese tariffs for the foreseeable future, traders say.

CBOT July corn was down 6 cents to $4.79-3/4 per bushel.

Soybeans - Down 5 to 6 per bushel

Soybeans also fell on market confusion over whether trade talks between the U.S. and China have begun and worries over demand for U.S. soy from the top soybean importer continued to grow.

Planting interruptions are expected to be limited as rain continues to fall over the U.S. Midwest, an analyst note said.

CBOT July soybeans were last down 5-1/2 cents at $10.53-3/4 per bushel.