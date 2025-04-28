AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.22%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.58%)
CPHL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-5.25%)
FCCL 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.61%)
FFL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.83%)
FLYNG 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.43%)
HUBC 137.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
KOSM 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.38%)
MLCF 66.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.47%)
OGDC 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.06%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.42%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-5.44%)
PIAHCLA 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.23%)
POWER 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.93%)
PPL 160.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.32%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.13%)
PTC 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.79%)
SEARL 83.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.26 (-5.91%)
SSGC 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.84%)
SYM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
TPLP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.48%)
TRG 62.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.69%)
WAVESAPP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.25%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
YOUW 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.11%)
BR100 12,012 Decreased By -314.6 (-2.55%)
BR30 35,723 Decreased By -1079.9 (-2.93%)
KSE100 114,064 Decreased By -1405.5 (-1.22%)
KSE30 35,034 Decreased By -529 (-1.49%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat down 10-11 cents, corn down 6-7, soy down 5-6

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2025 06:31pm

CHICAGO: The following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday.

Wheat - Down 10 to 11 cents per bushel

CBOT wheat tipped down as welcome rain in the U.S. wheat belt and continued concerns about demand weighed.

Russia’s April wheat exports will reach 2.2 million metric tons, up from 1.9 million tons in March.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat was last down 10-3/4 cents to $5.34-1/4 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 8-3/4 cents to $5.42-1/4 a bushel, and Minneapolis July spring wheat was last down 9-1/4 cents to $5.97 a bushel.

Grains and soybeans fall on US-China trade talks confusion

Corn - Down 6 to 7 cents per bushel

Corn futures fell on Monday as confusion about the status of talks to end the U.S.-China trade war weighed.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday he has not discussed tariffs with Chinese officials and doesn’t know if President Donald Trump had talked to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

News last week that China has exempted some U.S. goods from its tariffs sparked hopes for a de-escalation. However, U.S. soybean and grain exports to China look like they will be stopped by Chinese tariffs for the foreseeable future, traders say.

CBOT July corn was down 6 cents to $4.79-3/4 per bushel.

Soybeans - Down 5 to 6 per bushel

Soybeans also fell on market confusion over whether trade talks between the U.S. and China have begun and worries over demand for U.S. soy from the top soybean importer continued to grow.

Planting interruptions are expected to be limited as rain continues to fall over the U.S. Midwest, an analyst note said.

CBOT July soybeans were last down 5-1/2 cents at $10.53-3/4 per bushel.

Wheat Corn Soybeans EU wheat US soybeans corn prices wheat price

Comments

200 characters

Wheat down 10-11 cents, corn down 6-7, soy down 5-6

Pakistan stocks retreat after positive start, KSE-100 Index closes over 1,400 points lower

Kohala Hydropower Project: Chinese co urges Pakistan govt to extend LoS

China urges India, Pakistan to ‘exercise restraint’ over Kashmir

Canals project: PM Shehbaz summons CCI meeting today, says Sharjeel Memon

Pak-Afghan border: 17 more terrorists killed in sanitisation operation, says ISPR

Seven killed, 17 injured in South Waziristan explosion

Fuel truck explosion in Nushki leaves 50 injured

US says in touch with Pakistan and India, urges work toward ‘responsible solution’

Pakistan rupee posts marginal decline against US dollar

Reko Diq project: Supernet to deliver internet, communication infrastructure

Read more stories