AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.22%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.58%)
CPHL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-5.25%)
FCCL 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.61%)
FFL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.83%)
FLYNG 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.43%)
HUBC 137.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
KOSM 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.38%)
MLCF 66.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.47%)
OGDC 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.06%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.42%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-5.44%)
PIAHCLA 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.23%)
POWER 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.93%)
PPL 160.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.32%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.13%)
PTC 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.79%)
SEARL 83.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.26 (-5.91%)
SSGC 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.84%)
SYM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
TPLP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.48%)
TRG 62.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.69%)
WAVESAPP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.25%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
YOUW 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.11%)
BR100 12,012 Decreased By -314.6 (-2.55%)
BR30 35,723 Decreased By -1079.9 (-2.93%)
KSE100 114,064 Decreased By -1405.5 (-1.22%)
KSE30 35,034 Decreased By -529 (-1.49%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Grains and soybeans fall on US-China trade talks confusion

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2025 05:31pm

SINGAPORE/HAMBURG: Chicago soybeans, wheat and corn fell on Monday as confusion about the status of talks to end the US-China trade war weighed.

Forecasts of welcome rain in U.S. grain belts also weakened wheat.

“There is no clarity on U.S.-China trade talks,” said one trader in Singapore. “As of now, soybeans coming from the U.S. to China will attract tariffs.”

Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans fell 0.4% to $10.54-1/4 a bushel, at 1106 GMT. Corn fell 0.9% to $4.80-1/4 a bushel, wheat fell 1.5% to $5.36-3/4 a bushel.

“It does not look like a quick breakthrough in the U.S./China trade dispute is on the cards,” one German trader said. “There are conflicting statements at the top level.”

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday he has not discussed tariffs with Chinese officials and doesn’t know if President Donald Trump had talked to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Chicago soybeans weaken on positioning

Last week, Trump said talks on tariffs were taking place with China and that he and Xi have spoken. Beijing has denied that trade talks are occurring.

News last week that China has exempted some U.S. goods from its tariffs sparked hopes for a de-escalation. However, U.S. soybean and grain exports to China look like they will be stopped by Chinese tariffs for the foreseeable future, traders say.

“Forecasts are showing rain in the U.S. Plains in the next week, which will be good for wheat,” the German trader said. “Meanwhile, Russian wheat exports are picking up despite cheap U.S. prices, this competition is not welcome for U.S. and west European exporters.”

Meanwhile, U.S. soybean and corn plantings are also believed to be making good progress with rain not enough to disrupt work, traders said.

Russia’s April wheat exports will reach 2.2 million metric tons, up from 1.9 million tons in March.

Wheat Soybeans EU wheat wheat price Chicago soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Grains and soybeans fall on US-China trade talks confusion

Kohala Hydropower Project: Chinese co urges Pakistan govt to extend LoS

Canals project: PM Shehbaz summons CCI meeting today, says Sharjeel Memon

Pak-Afghan border: 17 more terrorists killed in sanitisation operation, says ISPR

Seven killed, 17 injured in South Waziristan explosion

US says in touch with Pakistan and India, urges work toward ‘responsible solution’

Pakistan rupee posts marginal decline against US dollar

Reko Diq project: Supernet to deliver internet, communication infrastructure

Pakistan, India exchange small arms fire across Kashmir border for fourth night

Rupee-dollar parity: Procuring dollars from market not a sustainable policy: Pasha

Exporters sound the alarm over highways closures in Sindh

Read more stories