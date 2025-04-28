AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.22%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.58%)
CPHL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-5.25%)
FCCL 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.61%)
FFL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.83%)
FLYNG 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.43%)
HUBC 137.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
KOSM 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.38%)
MLCF 66.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.47%)
OGDC 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.06%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.42%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-5.44%)
PIAHCLA 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.23%)
POWER 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.93%)
PPL 160.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.32%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.13%)
PTC 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.79%)
SEARL 83.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.26 (-5.91%)
SSGC 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.84%)
SYM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
TPLP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.48%)
TRG 62.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.69%)
WAVESAPP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.25%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
YOUW 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.11%)
BR100 12,012 Decreased By -314.6 (-2.55%)
BR30 35,723 Decreased By -1079.9 (-2.93%)
KSE100 114,064 Decreased By -1405.5 (-1.22%)
KSE30 35,034 Decreased By -529 (-1.49%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India central bank to infuse 1.25 trillion rupees worth of liquidity via bond purchases

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2025 05:40pm

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India will purchase government bonds worth 1.25 trillion rupees ($14.71 billion) via open market operations over four tranches in May, its latest measure to infuse liquidity into the banking system.

The first tranche of 500 billion rupees is scheduled for May 6, followed by three tranches of 250 billion rupees each on May 9, 15 and 19, respectively.

The announcement on Monday is the RBI’s latest liquidity infusion measure, with 1.2 trillion rupees added in April via debt purchases and FX swaps. It is scheduled to buy bonds worth 200 billion rupees on Tuesday, its last tranche for the current month.

The central bank had also reduced the repo rate for a second consecutive time and changed its stance to “accommodative” earlier this month.

Indian rupee may nudge higher, bond yields eye central bank policy minutes

The RBI is expected to keep sufficient surplus in the banking system to ensure policy transmission, and is looking at a level of around 1% of deposits, Governor Sanjay Malhotra said in a press conference after the monetary policy decision on April 9.

The surplus works out to be in the range of 2.20 trillion rupees to 2.50 trillion rupees.

The daily average surplus for the week ended April 25 was 809 billion rupees, down from 1.78 trillion rupees in the previous week, per central bank data.

RBI Reserve Bank of India Indian government bond yields

Comments

200 characters

India central bank to infuse 1.25 trillion rupees worth of liquidity via bond purchases

Pakistan stocks retreat after positive start, KSE-100 Index closes over 1,400 points lower

Kohala Hydropower Project: Chinese co urges Pakistan govt to extend LoS

China urges India, Pakistan to ‘exercise restraint’ over Kashmir

Canals project: PM Shehbaz summons CCI meeting today, says Sharjeel Memon

Pak-Afghan border: 17 more terrorists killed in sanitisation operation, says ISPR

Seven killed, 17 injured in South Waziristan explosion

Fuel truck explosion in Nushki leaves 50 injured

US says in touch with Pakistan and India, urges work toward ‘responsible solution’

Pakistan rupee posts marginal decline against US dollar

Reko Diq project: Supernet to deliver internet, communication infrastructure

Read more stories