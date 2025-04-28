Pakistanis make waves at Dubai AI Week 2025

The first Dubai AI Week was held from April 21 to 25, attracting over 30,000 experts and participants from more than 100 countries from around the world. It included panel discussions and workshops, as well as agreements between government and private sector stakeholders, investors, and startups.

The event also saw the participation of major tech giants such as Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Google and IBM.

With so much going on in one week, Business Recorder breaks down the top four things that happened at this year’s inaugural event, including the impact made by Pakistani-founded companies.

1. The Game Company launches cloud gaming platform

Dubai-based startup The Game Company (TGC), founded by Pakistani Osman Masud, launched its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cloud gaming platform, which brings over 1,300 AAA titles directly from the cloud, “making high-performance gaming accessible to anyone, on any device, without the need for costly consoles or downloads”.

AAA in the video game industry refers to high-budget, high-profile games typically produced and distributed by major publishers.

Masud, who has studied at LUMS and Harvard Business School according to his LinkedIn profile, said in a statement that “gaming is not just entertainment. It is culture, economy, and infrastructure.”

“We have built the foundation for a new generation of gaming and we are proud to launch it here in Dubai. Dubai gave us the platform and belief. We are proud to showcase a homegrown product that is setting a new global benchmark.”

According to Faisal Kazim, Head of Dubai Programme for Gaming 2033 - a strategy to establish the emirate as a global leader in gaming and emerging tech - the launch of the platform “highlights the power of AI to transform industries, augment human creativity, and unlock new creative economies. It’s a proud moment to see a product of this calibre launched from Dubai, for the world”.

2. Dubizzle introduces ‘Sell with AI’

Dubizzle, the well-known online classifieds giant founded by Pakistanis, launched “Sell with AI” at Dubai AI Week, a new AI-powered feature aimed at transforming the user experience on the platform.

The tool is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, enabling users to effortlessly post ads once they upload an image. Based on the image, the AI-based solution automatically suggests key details such as category, price, and other attributes, significantly reducing manual input and saving users time and effort.

Haider Khan, who is not only CEO of dubizzle and Dubizzle Group MENA but also a board member of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said in a statement: “Our mission is to continually elevate the experience for our users, keeping innovation at our core by leveraging the use of the latest tech and AI solutions, build products and features that address key pain points”.

“This tool allows us to empower our users—whether individuals or businesses—with a seamless, highly intuitive experience, ensuring they can reach their audience faster and more effectively.”

The company has been founded by Pakistanis Imran Ali Khan, who is also Group CEO, and Zeeshan Ali Khan, who is CEO, KSA. The company’s current CFO, Areeb Pasha, is also a Pakistani.

3. The importance of a Chief AI Officer

According to Shukri Eid, General Manager of IBM Gulf, Levant and Pakistan, organisations with a dedicated Chief AI officer are achieving 10% higher returns on their AI investments, underlining the value of appointing leadership for AI-driven transformation.

At Dubai AI Week, he noted that the UAE was among the first countries to establish such roles in both public and private sector institutions.

Eid revealed preliminary findings of a study conducted by IBM in collaboration with the Dubai Future Foundation, which show that 26% of organisations in the region have appointed a Chief AI Officer, with this figure expected to rise to between 50 and 65% over the next two years.

Eid emphasised that AI has become a strategic priority for organisations in the region, serving as a powerful tool to enhance productivity and maximise returns.

He predicted that AI’s impact would accelerate in the future with the adoption of “AI assistants” and “AI agents” capable of understanding context and making independent decisions with minimal human oversight.

4. AI education top of mind

The launch of Dubai’s first-ever PhD programme in AI was announced by the University of Birmingham Dubai.

It will “help develop specialised talent in key areas of AI, including smart city development, advanced healthcare, sustainability, and future mobility – core components of Dubai’s ongoing digital transformation,” said H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The idea is to build a talent pipeline that will drive homegrown innovation and ensure the ethical, inclusive, and impactful development of artificial intelligence in the region.

Students accepted in the programme will pursue diverse streams such as AI for medicine and healthcare, natural language processing, computer vision, AI ethics and regulation, and explainable and trustworthy AI. The curriculum includes personalised academic supervision, advanced research training, and access to AI labs, incubators, and government-led innovation initiatives.

Separately, Sheikh Hamdan launched the Dubai AI Academy, a new initiative aimed at mainstreaming AI education and advancing its adoption across vital sectors of the economy.

The plan is to educate 10,000 emerging and experienced leaders, positioning itself as a leading provider of AI training and certification programmes, collaborating with globally renowned academic institutions including Oxford University’s Saïd Business School, Udacity, and the Minerva Project.

His hope is to make Dubai “the destination of choice” for those who are seeking to lead the future of AI.

The Crown Prince has plans to make Dubai AI Week a yearly event, and has already announced the next AI week for April 2026 “with the goal of doubling all targets — expanding to 20 events across the city and welcoming participation from the world’s leading technology experts.”