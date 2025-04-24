AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
Startup Recorder

Dubai AI Week: Huspy launches region’s ‘first AI-powered mortgage chatbot’

  • News comes as Pakistani interest in Dubai real estate continues to soar
BR Web Desk Published 24 Apr, 2025 04:44pm

Dubai-based proptech startup Huspy launched what it said is the GCC’s first AI-powered mortgage chatbot on WhatsApp during Dubai AI Week 2025, as Pakistani interest in Dubai real estate continues to soar.

“This is more than just a technological milestone — it is a step toward a fully digital and frictionless home financing experience, in line with the UAE’s vision for AI and innovation,” said Jad Antoun, founder & CEO of Huspy in a statement released on Thursday.

Dubai to lead next wave of AI development: Crown Prince

“The UAE’s real estate sector continues to experience high demand, and now with AI, we are excited to power the future of home mortgages,” he added.

Huspy provides users with access to interest rate usage, real-time mortgage comparisons from a wide network of UAE banks, tailored eligibility assessments, and clear guidance on required documentation.

“At Huspy we are on a mission to radically transform the home buying journey, simplifying every step for the users with technology and innovation,” Antoun said.

He noted that UAE’s AI market is expected to grow from approximately $3.47 billion in 2023–2024 to $46.33 billion by 2030, and will contribute 14% of the GDP.

The launch comes at a time of significant expansion in the UAE’s real estate market, following record highs in 2024 when the UAE saw home sales exceed $243 billion in transactions, with mortgages growing to over $62 billion, the statement noted.

Huspy said it is the UAE’s largest mortgage provider, processing 25% of home financing in Dubai.

In an exclusive chat with Business Recorder back in 2022, Huspy had said it has Pakistan’s buyers and investors on its radar as it doubles down on the growth opportunity for its property platform.

“Pakistanis have been among the top 10 nationalities of home-buyers in Dubai for a number of years. They, in fact, own over $10 billion worth of properties in Dubai,” Azzam Fakhoury, then Head of Real Estate at Huspy, had told Business Recorder at the time.

2024: Pakistanis among top 5 buyers of real estate in Dubai

“We work to help both end-users and investors in Pakistan as well as other countries by finding the property, getting financing from their bank of choice at the lowest interest rate, and closing the deal,” he had added.

Dubai AI Week kicked off on Monday. Taking place from 21-25 April 2025, it will bring together over 10,000 participants from more than 100 nationalities, with attendees including global experts, entrepreneurs, policymakers, regulators, investors and tech innovators.

At the start of the week, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, said AI is crucial to shaping Dubai’s future and those who do not embrace it will fall behind.

