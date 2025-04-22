Dubai to lead next wave of AI development: Crown Prince

Artificial intelligence (AI) is crucial to shaping Dubai’s future and those who do not embrace it will fall behind, according to the Crown Prince of a city that strives to remain at the forefront of technology.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a statement that Dubai is leveraging AI to enhance quality of life and unlock opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion of the inaugural Dubai AI Week, which kicked off on April 21, Sheikh Hamdan said “We will begin by assessing government entities based on their AI integration and measuring the academic sector by its contributions to AI research and teaching. We will also celebrate the companies advancing Dubai’s AI economy. This is Dubai’s new standard – those who do not embrace AI today will fall behind.”

He emphasised the importance of governments, institutions, and societies integrating AI into their core strategies – particularly across public services, education, and the economy.

Organized by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence and overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation, the event provides a platform to advance public-private collaboration, accelerate the adoption of AI technologies, and promote innovation for global good and sustainable growth.

Taking place from 21-25 April 2025, Dubai AI Week will bring together over 10,000 participants from more than 100 nationalities, with attendees including global experts, entrepreneurs, policymakers, regulators, investors and tech innovators.

The event aims to accelerate AI adoption across sectors, while enhancing quality of life, boosting economic growth, and enabling future-ready societies.

On opening day of the event, Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, said: “Every single company that’s going to be in our digital economy, moving forward, needs to be an AI-first company.”

According to a Gulf News report, the minister revealed that more than 230 Chief AI Officers have been appointed across various government entities in Dubai, who are spearheading specialised plans and programmes in the field of AI and advanced technology.

“We want to ensure that that AI application and use case actually improves the quality of life of citizens in the UAE and in Dubai specifically,” he said.

“We do claim to be the best business-friendly city in the world, and we know that we can work with the best of the brightest to be able to ensure that Dubai is the place where artificial intelligence is deployed and where the benefits are reaped,” he added.