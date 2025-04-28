AIRLINK 164.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-1.46%)
European shares edge higher as investors await tariff updates, economic data

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2025 02:21pm

European shares nudged higher on Monday, after registering a second consecutive weekly gain, as investors looked ahead to potential tariff developments and a busy week of earnings and economic data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.5%, as of 0709 GMT, with other regional indexes also in positive territory.

Market sentiment was supported by signs of easing US-China trade tensions last week.

However, conflicting communication on trade-related progress from the world’s two largest economies continues to keep investors on the edge.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that he has not discussed tariffs with Chinese officials and doesn’t know if President Donald Trump had talked to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

China has repeatedly denied Trump’s claims that tariff-related negotiations were ongoing.

European shares fall after Nvidia, ASML signal mounting corporate pain

Though China on Friday exempted some US goods from its 125% tariffs, according to businesses that have been notified, in the clearest sign yet of Beijing’s concerns about the trade war’s fallout.

Shares of Deliveroo rose 16.3% after the British meal delivery company said on Friday that it received a takeover proposal from DoorDash on April 5.

Airbus rose 1.6% after it finalized an agreement to take some assets from Spirit AeroSystems, both companies said. Italian bank Mediobanca announced a 6.3 billion-euro ($7.15 billion) offer for private bank Banca Generali.

European shares

