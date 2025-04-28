AIRLINK 165.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.1%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 87.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.62%)
FCCL 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.47%)
HUBC 139.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.91%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
KOSM 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
MLCF 68.80 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.99%)
OGDC 209.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.45%)
PAEL 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.63%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
POWER 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.43%)
PPL 162.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.82%)
PRL 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.9%)
PTC 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.24%)
SEARL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.8%)
SSGC 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.49%)
SYM 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.14%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TPLP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
TRG 64.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
WAVESAPP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,181 Decreased By -145.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 36,445 Decreased By -358.1 (-0.97%)
KSE100 115,380 Decreased By -89.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,506 Decreased By -57 (-0.16%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans fall on conflicting US, China remarks on trade talks; corn, wheat down

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2025 11:30am

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybeans lost more ground on Monday as conflicting statements by US and Chinese officials on talks to end the Washington-Beijing trade war weighed on prices. Corn and wheat slid for the first time in three sessions.

“There is no clarity on US-China trade talks,” said one oilseed trader in Singapore.

“As of now, soybeans coming from the US to China will attract tariffs.”

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.5% to $10.54 a bushel, as of 0406 GMT.

Corn slipped 0.7% to $4.82-1/4 a bushel and wheat dropped 0.6% to $5.41-1/2 a bushel.

On Sunday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent did not back President Donald Trump’s assertion that tariff talks with China were underway, saying he did not know if the president had talked to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Last week, the Trump administration signalled openness to de-escalating a trade war between the world’s two largest economies that has raised fears of recession. Trump said talks on tariffs were taking place with China and that he and Xi have spoken.

Yet Beijing has denied that any trade talks are occurring.

News last week that China has exempted some US goods from its tariffs had allowed some hope for a de-escalation in trade tensions.

Chicago soybeans weaken on positioning

Ukrainian farmers have sown 2 million hectares of grain as of April 24, however, the sowing acreage is 17% less than at the same date in 2024, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to April 22, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

Wheat Soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Soybeans fall on conflicting US, China remarks on trade talks; corn, wheat down

Pakistan stocks open with strong buying spree, KSE-100 gains over 1,100 points

Canals project: PM Shehbaz summons CCI meeting today, says Sharjeel Memon

US says in touch with Pakistan and India, urges work toward ‘responsible solution’

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Reko Diq project: Supernet to deliver internet, communication infrastructure

Pakistan, India exchange small arms fire across Kashmir border for fourth night

Rupee-dollar parity: Procuring dollars from market not a sustainable policy: Pasha

Exporters sound the alarm over highways closures in Sindh

Pakistan Navy repels Indian aircraft carrier deployed in Arabian Sea

Revenue requirements of SSGC: Decision delayed by Ogra creates controversy

Read more stories