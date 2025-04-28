AIRLINK 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-0.86%)
BOP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 87.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.62%)
FCCL 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
HUBC 139.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
HUMNL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.15%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
KOSM 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
MLCF 68.83 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.03%)
OGDC 209.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-1.26%)
PACE 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.45%)
PAEL 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
POWER 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.57%)
PPL 162.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.87%)
PRL 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.77%)
PTC 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.05%)
SEARL 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-2.88%)
SSGC 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.47%)
SYM 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.21%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TPLP 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
TRG 64.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
WAVESAPP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
BR100 12,185 Decreased By -141.6 (-1.15%)
BR30 36,473 Decreased By -330.8 (-0.9%)
KSE100 115,414 Decreased By -55.8 (-0.05%)
KSE30 35,511 Decreased By -51.7 (-0.15%)
Japan’s Nikkei rallies toward four-day win; Toyota leads auto surge

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2025 11:26am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei rose on Monday, putting it on course for a four-day winning streak, with auto-sector stocks among the top performers after Toyota Motor revealed that it may invest in key parts supplier Toyota Industries.

Sentiment was also buoyed broadly by some signs of a thaw in the Sino-US trade standoff, with President Donald Trump saying on Friday that he had spoken with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Beijing has denied direct talks are underway, but has exempted some US goods from steep levies.

The Nikkei was up 0.5% at 35,887.89, as of the midday trading recess.

Earlier in the day, the index rose as high as 36,075,26, crossing the psychological 36,000 level for the first time since April 1.

The benchmark index hasn’t posted a four-day winning streak since January.

The broader Topix gained 1%. Trump also said on Friday that a tariff agreement with Tokyo is very close, without providing details.

Japan’s top negotiator, economy minister Ryosei Akazawa, will be in Washington from Wednesday for a second round of talks.

“The backdrop to everything is US tariff negotiations, and rising optimism there is supporting stock markets,” said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura.

However, ahead of a national holiday on Tuesday in Japan, and in a week packed with earnings reports that includes some of Wall Street’s Magnificent Seven tech megacaps, “investors will be reluctant to chase the market much higher”, Sawada said.

Japan’s Nikkei bounces as US tariff fears ease, yen softens

Transport equipment jumped 4.3%, making it the standout performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sectors. Toyota Motor climbed 5.5%.

Over the weekend, Japan’s biggest automaker said it was exploring the possibility of investing in a potential buyout of Toyota Industries . Shares of Toyota Industries were locked in a buying frenzy, remaining untraded due to excess demand and poised to surge the daily limit of 23% by market close.

Bloomberg News reported on Friday that Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda and his founding family have proposed acquiring Toyota Industries in a potential 6 trillion yen ($41.75 billion) deal.

One notable decliner was chip-testing equipment maker Advantest, a Nvidia supplier, which tumbled 5.4% after its profit forecast trailed analysts’ estimates.

Japan's Nikkei share

