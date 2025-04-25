Speakers highlight strategic, economic partnership between China, Pakistan

KARACHI: Highlighting the evolving strategic and economic partnership between China and Pakistan, speakers at the seminar on Thursday underscored the importance of Chinese modernization, regional connectivity, and shared prosperity.

They said that the recently imposed US trade tariffs will have negative fallout, and the trade war between the US and China is not only negative for the two largest economies but will also impact the demand for goods and services.

Speaking on the occasion, Yang Yundong, Consul General of China in Karachi said that in April 2015, Chinese President Xi Jinping had paid a historic state visit to Pakistan for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and ushered in a new chapter in the traditional friendship and bilateral relations between the two countries.

The seminar on Chinese Modernization and China-Pakistan Relations was organized by the Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations (PCFR) and held at the Chinese Consulate in Karachi here.

He said that for many years, China had consistently promoted the respect of Chinese modernization through high-quality development, joining hands with Pakistan on the path towards shared prosperity, advancing together, and mutually reinforcing each other’s progress.

He said that China-Pakistan relations were among the most prioritized bilateral relations in China’s neighbourhood diplomacy, serving as a role model in international relations. He said the two countries had long stood together through synchronized strategic cooperation, making each other their most reliable partner. He remarked that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had transformed from a vision into a reality, and the all-around cooperation between the two countries had been expanded and deepened. He believed that Pakistan’s economic development and resilience had been significantly enhanced, and the peoples of the two countries were deeply connected and committed to everlasting friendship.

He said China firmly supported Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism in all its forms and maintaining social stability. He concluded by saying that although the wind was not always favourable to the sea, as long as hearts were aligned with the aspirations of the two peoples and efforts were directed towards shared goals, both sides would overcome all hardships and obstacles and move forward.

He reiterated that China and Pakistan had already established strategic ties, with broad volume, rich dimensions, and more sustainable effects. He said that today’s seminar served as a vital strategic guide for advancing China-Pakistan relations. He emphasized that both sides would continue to implement President Xi Jinping’s vision and always view and develop their ties from a strategic perspective.

He mentioned that today, the magnificent vision of Chinese modernization resonated with the profound pursuit of the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperation, leading both countries towards a brighter and more splendid future. He emphasized that to understand China’s modernization, one must look back at its profound and unique historical roots. After the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, the Communist Party of China had led the people in completing the socialist revolution and establishing an independent industrial and economic system.

He recalled that since the launch of reforms, China had witnessed an economic takeoff and social progress, creating a miracle in human development history.

He explained that Chinese modernization had put more emphasis on comprehensive, coordinated, and sustainable development, promoting the well-coordinated development of material, political, cultural, ethical, social, and ecological civilization. He stressed that Chinese modernization was a socialist modernization led by the CPC with distinctive Chinese features.

He elaborated that its features were reflected in five aspects. First, it was the modernization of a huge population. Second, it was the modernization of common prosperity for all. Third, China promoted common prosperity through high-quality development and improved the income distribution system to ensure benefits for everyone. Fourth, it was the modernization of material and ethical advancement. While advancing economic growth, China emphasized core social values to foster people’s well-rounded development. Fifth, it was the modernization of harmony between humanity and nature. China adhered to the principle of green development, integrating ecological civilization into the modernization process.

He stated that it was also the modernization of peaceful development. China upheld its conviction about peaceful development and made great contributions toward peace and development through its own growth. He shared that currently, Chinese modernization had taken solid steps with high-quality development, writing a new chapter while facing a complex and volatile international environment, and addressing domestic tasks on reform, development, and stability.

He said the United States was exerting all-around containment and suppression of China, attempting to disrupt China’s development process. He added that recently, the US had further disregarded international rules by unilaterally imposing high tariffs on China and all its trading partners. He said that in a complex and severe international environment, China had consistently upheld the philosophy of peaceful development.

He said that China had always attached importance to cooperation and development with neighbouring countries. He concluded by calling upon both sides to join hands and strive together to write a new chapter of mutual pursuit and shared success in the coming years for China-Pakistan relations.

The former Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan Dr Shamshad Akhtar said that we, as Pakistanis, are close to China because of shared values. He said that China envisages a world of lasting peace and that Chinese modernization is not just an advancement but promotes collective progress, dedicated partnering with other nations.

She said that in an increasingly divided world, China is keen to promote equality and mutual respect, fostering inclusive international cooperation. She added that in global development, China has agreed to 17 sustainable development goals and has been generously funding the countries implementing the goals.

She said that one of the biggest initiatives, the Belt and Road Initiative, is a landmark project of China which aims to enhance regional connectivity and cooperation. She said that the Belt and Road Initiative is a global infrastructural development strategy that has engaged 149 countries and 30 international organizations.

She said CPEC constitutes infrastructure projects, providing bilateral connectivity among the two parties, and the financing of this project is 60 billion dollars.

She added that moving forward, BRI is anticipated to boost world GDP by 5.7 trillion dollars per annum by 2040.

She said that CPEC has contributed to infrastructure, energy, and trade development in Pakistan. She said that regular high-level visits and agreements have reinforced the partnership, with both sides contributing to collaboration in areas including regional security, trade, and economic development.

She mentioned that a China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement has enhanced trade relations between the two countries, and today China is Pakistan’s largest trading partner. He said that total bilateral trade has touched 23.1 billion dollars in 2024.

She added that in 2023, China’s total investment stocks reached 6.3 billion dollars, particularly since the launch of CPEC. She said that Chinese companies are engaged in energy, transmission lines, the transport industry, oil explorations, hydropower, and airports and ports.

Director General, Foreign Affairs’ Liaison Office Irfan Soomro, Ambassador Hasan Habib, Chairman PCFR Zubair Tufail and others also spoke.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025