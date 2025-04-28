AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.43%)
HUBC 139.39 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.03%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
MLCF 67.46 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.12%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.32%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.49%)
PAEL 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.58%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
PPL 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.41%)
PRL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.05%)
PTC 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
SEARL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
SSGC 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
SYM 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.35%)
TRG 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-28

Further decline

Recorder Report Published 28 Apr, 2025 05:47am

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee depreciated further against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as it lost Re0.25 or 0.09% during the previous week.

The local unit closed at Rs280.97, against Rs280.72 it had closed at during the week earlier, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, Fitch Ratings projected that Pakistan would gradually devalue its currency to avert likely pressure on the current account as economic activities pick up in the country.

Bloomberg reported that “the ratings company sees the rupee falling to 285 against the dollar by the end of June and weakening further to 295 by the end of the next fiscal year in 2026,” citing Krisjanis Krustins, Director of Asia Pacific Sovereign Ratings at Fitch.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s headline inflation is expected to continue its declining trend and drop further to below 0.5% in April 2025, as per a report by brokerage house Topline Securities.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP decreased by $367 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $10.21 billion as of April 18.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR lost 49 paise for buying and 42 paise for selling against USD, closing at 280.89 and 282.72, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 18 paise for buying and 13 paise for selling, closing at 317.60 and 320.85, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 7 paise for both buying and selling, closing at 76.37 and 77.10, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 48 paise for buying and 52 paise for selling, closing at 75.04 and 75.76, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 280.97

Offer Close Rs. 281.17

Bid Open Rs. 280.71

Offer Open Rs. 280.91

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 280.89

Offer Close Rs. 282.72

Bid Open Rs. 280.40

Offer Open Rs. 282.30

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP US dollar USD PKR Exchange rate Pakistani rupees

Comments

200 characters

Further decline

MoF tells PD: Power sector subsidies tied to fiscal space

Rupee-dollar parity: Procuring dollars from market not a sustainable policy: Pasha

Exporters sound the alarm over highways closures in Sindh

Dar discusses regional situation with UK FM

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to peace

Navy repels Indian aircraft carrier deployed in Arabian Sea

Pak-Afghan border: 54 militants killed in single engagement

Revenue requirements of SSGC: Decision delayed by Ogra creates controversy

Pakistan to host first DFDI Forum tomorrow

Eight appeals: President rejects CTO Islamabad’s stance

Read more stories