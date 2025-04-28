AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
KP PA discusses Mines & Minerals Bill 2025

Recorder Report Published 28 Apr, 2025 05:47am

PESHAWAR: A consultative session on the KP Mines and Minerals Bill 2025 was held at the Old Jirga Hall of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

The session was chaired by Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, who delivered the opening remarks and briefed participants on the bill.

The session was attended by Deputy Speaker Suraiya Bibi, Leader of the Opposition Dr Ibadullah, Minister for Law Aftab Alam, members of the Provincial Assembly, officials from relevant departments, lawyers, and representatives from civil society.

The Speaker explained that the session was convened in light of the questions, concerns, and suggestions raised regarding the bill, with the aim of incorporating the views of all stakeholders.

He noted that following cabinet approval and the bill’s introduction in the Assembly, it faced scrutiny at various levels, including political circles, civil society, and media discussions, both nationally and internationally.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

