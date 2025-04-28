AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-28

Prices of kitchen items witness mixed trend

Amjad Ali Shah Published April 28, 2025 Updated April 28, 2025 06:55am

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of important kitchen items including live chicken/meat, sugar, flour, vegetables, cooking oil/ghee, pulses and others was witnessed in the retail market, according to a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

The survey noted the price of live chicken has increased at Rs405/kg from Rs395/kg, showing an increase of Rs10/kg in the open market. Price of farm eggs dropped as available at Rs240/kg against price of Rs260/dozen in the retail market.

Butchers have sharpened their knives as they are openly violating the official price list and charged consumers with self-imposed rates. Cow meat was available at Rs1100/kg against the fixed price by local administration at Rs800-900/kg while boneless meat is being sold at Rs1300/kg in the open market. Price of mutton beef touched at Rs2500/kg in the open market.

A nominal increase was also witnessed in prices of various varieties and brands of cooking oil/ghee in the open market, the survey said.

One kilogram of sugar was available at Rs145/kg against the price Rs165/kg, showing decrease of Rs20/kg in the retail market.

Prices of tomato have dropped as available at Rs50 and 60 and Rs70/kg against the price of Rs100/kg in the open market, according to the survey.

Similarly, the price of onion has also plunged as being sold at Rs70-80/kg against the price of Rs100/kg in the previous week while some vendors and dealers charge a self-imposed price in the retail market. Ginger and garlic remained unchanged as being available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively. Green chilli was being sold at Rs120/kg.

Prices of other veggie prices remained high in the open market. Peas was being sold at Rs100/120/kg against the price of Rs150/kg, capsicum at Rs100/kg, ladyfinger Rs80/kg, curry Rs70/kg and Kachalu Rs150-200/kg, turnip at Rs120/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kg, Zucchini (tori) Rs100/kg, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/kg. Arvi was available at Rs100-120/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, red coloured potatoes available at Rs70/kg while white coloured potatoes are sold at Rs50/kg in the retail market.

Prices of essential kitchen items

