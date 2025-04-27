Karachi Kings’ Fawad Ali lights up PSL 10 with raw pace, touching 150 kph

Karachi Kings’ emerging fast bowler Fawad Ali has set the speed gun on fire in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, becoming the fastest bowler of the tournament so far.

The 20-year-old speedster from Swat stunned everyone by delivering a 149.75 kph thunderbolt to Mohammad Rizwan during Karachi Kings’ clash against Multan Sultans.

He currently tops the chart for the fastest deliveries bowled in the ongoing edition.

Fawad, who has featured in three matches so far, has showcased remarkable control, having not conceded a single six in the tournament.

A product of the Karachi Kings Talent Hunt Program, Fawad opened his wicket tally in top-flight T20 cricket by dismissing Quetta Gladiators’ Hasan Nawaz for 35.

Although he was part of Karachi Kings’ squad in PSL 9 as a replacement for Tim Seifert, it was his time at the Karachi Kings Academy, under the close guidance of the coaching staff, that polished his raw talent.

Now playing in the Emerging Category, Fawad continues to impress with every outing, promising to be a bright prospect for Pakistan’s fast bowling future.