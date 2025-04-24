AIRLINK 172.10 Decreased By ▼ -6.06 (-3.4%)
Sports

Kane Williamson joins Karachi Kings for remainder of PSL 10

Published April 24, 2025 Updated April 24, 2025 11:57am

New Zealand cricket legend Kane Williamson has arrived in Lahore to join Karachi Kings for the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

Williamson, who was picked by Karachi Kings in the supplementary category during the HBL PSL 2025 draft, missed the initial matches of the tournament due to a short commentary stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has now linked up with the squad at their hotel in Lahore and is expected to bring valuable experience and leadership to the side.

A spokesperson for Karachi Kings told Business Recorder that Williamson will be available for selection for tomorrow’s game against Quetta Gladiators.

“Kane’s vast experience at the international level and in T20 leagues around the world will be a huge asset for our squad. He brings calmness under pressure, tactical insight, and the ability to anchor the innings when needed,” the spokesperson said.

PSL 10: Khushdil, Warner seal thriller for Karachi Kings

He added that Williamson’s presence in the dressing room will be particularly beneficial for younger players, and that he will be an essential part of the team’s strategy and planning for the remainder of the tournament.

Karachi Kings are currently in Lahore, where they are scheduled to face Quetta Gladiators in their upcoming fixture.

The Kings will hold a training session this evening at 6 PM at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground in preparation for the match.

