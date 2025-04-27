AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-27

Successful strike proved nation stands against India, Israel: Naeem

Recorder Report Published 27 Apr, 2025 05:46am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said that the nationwide successful strike on Saturday has proved that the entire Pakistani nation stands united against India and Israel.

Addressing a press conference at Mansoorah here on Saturday, he urged the government to draw lessons from the strike, work towards fostering national cohesion and trust, and ensure that its actions move in the right direction.

Rehman demanded that a meeting of all political stakeholders be convened to formulate a strategy against India’s water aggression and other provocative acts. He said the delayed response from Pakistan’s Foreign Office regarding the Pahalgam incident benefited New Delhi.

“We do not seek confrontation with anyone, but any act of aggression will be met with full force,” he warned, adding that the armed forces must remain active in prevailing circumstances. “Pakistan must fight the Kashmiris’ case with full vigour, utilising all diplomatic channels.”

He announced that public mobilisation for Palestine would continue, with Gaza Million Marches to be held on May 16 in Abbottabad and May 18 in Malakand.

He praised the public for observing a complete shutdown across all major cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta. Despite that the Jamaat-e-Islami has not formally called for strike in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, the people voluntarily shut down businesses in solidarity in the areas as well, he said, extending special appreciation to traders, industrialists, and business owners.

Paying tribute to Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, he said that his role in making Pakistan’s defense invincible is unforgettable. He stressed that living with dignity and honour is the key to success in this world and the hereafter, lamenting that both the government and opposition parties seek American approval rather than placing their trust in God. “America fully backs Israel’s atrocities,” he said, adding Israel, India, and the US have formed a satanic alliance against humanity. He said that India, in occupied Kashmir, is attempting the same brutalities that Israel is perpetrating in Gaza. “For the past 18 months, genocide of Palestinians has been ongoing with the backing of a few Western countries,” he said, noting that Indian forces are collaborating closely with Israeli troops.

