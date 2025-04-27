Terming the suspension of Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) as an act of war, the Foreign Office has rightly warned that if India attempts to halt the flow of water into Pakistan, all options will be on the table to respond.

“The Indus Waters Treaty remains of critical importance to Pakistan. In the absence of relevant provisions or rules permitting such a move, India’s unilateral decision to hold the 1960 Treaty in abeyance is illegal and unacceptable.

India must avoid creating a situation where Pakistan is compelled to take extreme measures in response,“ According to the FO. Later, prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is open to any “neutral and transparent” investigation into the Pahalgam attack.

Be that as it may, that the criticality of the Indus waters for the agriculture of Pakistan cannot be overemphasized is a fact. India has no right whatsoever to suspend or annul it. It is important to note that Pakistan has already been a victim of ‘upper riparian injustice’ as India controls the flows of waters in a manner that are often found to be detrimental to the interests of Pakistan.

Moreover, even if there were no Indus Waters Treaty, India has not right to deprive the lower riparian of its just share of waters. Therefore, the threat of blocking waters to Pakistan must be rejected by not only Pakistan but also the entire global community that has been witnessing India’s growing belligerence against Pakistan since the Pahalgam attack.

Nadir Gujjar (Gujranwala)

