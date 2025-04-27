AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-27

Suspension of trade with India: Chemists seek alternative sources for raw materials import

Published 27 Apr, 2025

KARACHI: The Chemists and Druggists have called for finding alternative sources for pharmaceutical raw materials following the suspension of trade with India.

Last year, Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry recorded $305 million in trade with India.

Druggists said vaccines, biological products, and cancer medicines can now be imported from countries like China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Europe. It noted that while Indian raw materials were cheaper, they were often of lower quality compared to alternatives available globally.

Since tensions with India in 2019, efforts have been underway to reduce reliance on Indian pharmaceutical imports.

Chairman Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association (PCDA) urged the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to accelerate the registration of high-quality medicines from new sources to meet local demand.

Samad emphasized that Pakistan can fully leverage international markets and does not solely depend on Indian supplies.

