Business & Finance Print 2025-04-26

Karachi visit: US official highlights trade, investment opportunities

Published 26 Apr, 2025

KARACHI: US Chargé d'Affaires Natalie Baker visited Karachi April 23-24 to boost trade ties and strengthen business partnerships between the United States and Pakistan.

During her visit, CDA Baker met with senior executives from leading Pakistani companies to discuss economic trends, investment opportunities, and ways to grow commercial cooperation. Topics included Pakistan’s engagement with the IMF, efforts to improve the business climate, and regional trade.

She underscored the importance of private-sector leadership in driving economic growth, saying, "The United States values its economic partnership with Pakistan and sees strong business partnerships as key to building shared prosperity."

CDA Baker also met with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other provincial officials to explore opportunities for closer economic collaboration. Their discussions focused on fair and reciprocal trade, energy cooperation, and innovation in science and technology.

In a meeting with the American Business Council, CDA Baker spoke with representatives of US-linked companies about Pakistan's growing tech sector and the promise it holds for exports and job creation.

"Pakistan’s expanding tech sector shows how open, fair and competitive markets can drive innovation, boost exports, and create jobs that benefit both our countries,” she said.

The visit highlighted new opportunities to expand US-Pakistan cooperation in trade, investment, and business – helping to grow exports, attract investment and create jobs that will make both countries stronger, safer, and more prosperous.

