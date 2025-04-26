AIRLINK 167.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.89%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
CPHL 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.83%)
FCCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.41%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
HUBC 140.20 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.62%)
HUMNL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.54%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
KOSM 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
MLCF 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (4.03%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.86%)
PACE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.32%)
PAEL 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
PIBTL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
POWER 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
PPL 163.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.45%)
PRL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.44%)
PTC 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.46%)
SEARL 88.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.17%)
SSGC 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
SYM 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.14%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.92%)
TRG 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-26

Bilawal issues stern warning to India

Press Release Published 26 Apr, 2025 02:57am

SUKKUR: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that just as the PPP did not allow a controversial canals project to move forward without the consensus of all federating units, the people of all four provinces will stand united and give a resounding response to Modi’s aggression on the Indus River, thwarting any such attempts.

Strongly condemning India’s unilateral decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, Chairman issued a stern warning to New Delhi, declaring: “The Indus River is ours and will remain ours — either our water will flow through it, or their blood.”

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP, while addressing a massive public gathering in Sukkur, congratulated the people and said that it is the success of their peaceful struggle that the federal government has decided that no canal will be constructed from the Indus River without consensus in the Council of Common Interests (CCI). He further said that an agreement has been reached between the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), bearing the signatures of leaders from both parties.

It is now the official policy of the Government of Pakistan that no new canals will be built without the mutual consent of all provinces. He paid tribute to the workers of his party for their struggle against the controversial canal project on the Indus River, saying that this would not have been possible had the Jiyalas not taken to the field. “I had promised that we would protect Sindh — and today, Sindh has been safeguarded from these threats. This is your victory,” he added.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while shedding light on his recent meeting with the Prime Minister and the matters agreed upon during the discussion, pointed out that it had been decided that the federal government would present the said project before the CCI. He pointed out that the CCI comprises representatives from the federation as well as all provinces, and prior to this agreement, decisions regarding the construction of new canals could have been taken based on majority votes, even without the consent of the people. “But we are grateful to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who listened to your (the people’s) concerns, and now the majority parties in the Council — the PML-N and the PPP — have agreed that no new canal will be constructed without your consent,” he said, adding that the joint declaration states that the federal government has agreed to immediately convene a meeting of the CCI, and any project lacking consensus will be referred back to the concerned ministries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PMLN Council of Common Interests Indus Waters Treaty

Comments

200 characters

Bilawal issues stern warning to India

Trade tensions to affect Pakistan more in region: IMF

IWT suspension an act of war: FO

Weekly SPI inflation down 1.92pc

Canals project: PM summons CCI meeting on May 2

Gwadar Port: SRO issued to allow potassium sulphate export

Rs91bn projects referred to Ecnec: CDWP clears three projects worth Rs10.053bn

Hydel projects: KP seeks tax relief on par with private sector & AJK

Customs values of used computers, accessories decreased

Senate vows befitting response to any misadventure

PIA sell-off process must be completed on time: PM

Read more stories