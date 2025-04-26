Bilawal issues stern warning to India

SUKKUR: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that just as the PPP did not allow a controversial canals project to move forward without the consensus of all federating units, the people of all four provinces will stand united and give a resounding response to Modi’s aggression on the Indus River, thwarting any such attempts.

Strongly condemning India’s unilateral decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, Chairman issued a stern warning to New Delhi, declaring: “The Indus River is ours and will remain ours — either our water will flow through it, or their blood.”

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP, while addressing a massive public gathering in Sukkur, congratulated the people and said that it is the success of their peaceful struggle that the federal government has decided that no canal will be constructed from the Indus River without consensus in the Council of Common Interests (CCI). He further said that an agreement has been reached between the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), bearing the signatures of leaders from both parties.

It is now the official policy of the Government of Pakistan that no new canals will be built without the mutual consent of all provinces. He paid tribute to the workers of his party for their struggle against the controversial canal project on the Indus River, saying that this would not have been possible had the Jiyalas not taken to the field. “I had promised that we would protect Sindh — and today, Sindh has been safeguarded from these threats. This is your victory,” he added.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while shedding light on his recent meeting with the Prime Minister and the matters agreed upon during the discussion, pointed out that it had been decided that the federal government would present the said project before the CCI. He pointed out that the CCI comprises representatives from the federation as well as all provinces, and prior to this agreement, decisions regarding the construction of new canals could have been taken based on majority votes, even without the consent of the people. “But we are grateful to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who listened to your (the people’s) concerns, and now the majority parties in the Council — the PML-N and the PPP — have agreed that no new canal will be constructed without your consent,” he said, adding that the joint declaration states that the federal government has agreed to immediately convene a meeting of the CCI, and any project lacking consensus will be referred back to the concerned ministries.

