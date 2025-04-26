AIRLINK 167.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.89%)
Opinion Print 2025-04-26

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Dar demands India provide proof

“Thank you, thank you and then again thank you.” “I am not sure who you are thanking and for what, but I hope...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 26 Apr, 2025 02:57am

“Thank you, thank you and then again thank you.”

“I am not sure who you are thanking and for what, but I hope that Indo-Pak tensions do not escalate and….”

“Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi (GPS) says India should provide proof…”

“I hope he means proof that cannot be subsumed in a lot of paperwork.”

“Excuse me?”

“Didn’t GPS subsume the court with tax returns since way back – even before his association with the Sharifs began, though he did not respond to the court’s query to reveal the source of his wealth…”

“He said that the UAE Emir hired him at a salary of around one million dollars a month, and the money was delivered to him on 100 camels…”

“Don’t be facetious, besides he won the case as and when his counterpart Samdhi’s party came back to power because the prosecution did not proceed further.”

“But I ask you: if you were Modi would you be intimidated by the Pakistani gang of four.”

“What do you mean?”

“Khawaja Asif in the middle, I have it on good authority that GPS has already registered his strong protest against the Khawaja in the middle…”

“Right these two were present at the press conference, then there were the Two Tarars, take them as one – I know they are not related, but they need noise cancellers to talk over protests by their colleagues and…”

“And who was the fourth then?”

“Was it the Brown Pope?”

“No, he ain’t gonna sit in with this crowd!”

“Talal Chaudhary?”

“No, I think he has a ways to go before he is allowed to sit with these four….maybe if, as and when Notification Maryam Nawaz is the prime minister.”

“I understand as and when, but if?”

“This is not the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) where there has been seamless transition from one family member to another – be it through marriage or through…”

“Right speaking of the resolution of the canal issue – given Indo-Pak tensions, was Thursday the appropriate day for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to meet the prime minister on the issue as scheduled and not to postpone it…”

“Let me restate what I said: there has been seamless transition in the PPP from one family member to another…”

“I stand corrected.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

