AIRLINK 167.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.89%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
CPHL 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.83%)
FCCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.41%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
HUBC 140.20 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.62%)
HUMNL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.54%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
KOSM 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
MLCF 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (4.03%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.86%)
PACE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.32%)
PAEL 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
PIBTL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
POWER 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
PPL 163.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.45%)
PRL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.44%)
PTC 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.46%)
SEARL 88.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.17%)
SSGC 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
SYM 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.14%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.92%)
TRG 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans extend gains on signs of US-China tariff de-escalation

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago soybeans rose for a fifth session on Friday, reaching their highest level since...
Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2025 05:41pm

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago soybeans rose for a fifth session on Friday, reaching their highest level since early-February, as news that China has exempted some U.S. goods from its tariffs bolstered expectations of a de-escalation in trade tensions.

Corn and wheat also rose, recovering from two-week lows linked to improving crop weather.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.4% at $10.66 a bushel at 1043 GMT, after earlier touching its highest since February 5 at $10.67-1/2.

“Potential progress on a U.S.-China trade deal remains a key focus,” CM Navigator analyst Donatas Jankauskas said.

China, the world’s biggest soybean importer, exempted some U.S. imports from its 125% tariffs and is asking firms to identify critical goods they need levy-free, according to businesses notified.

U.S. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, said in an interview with Time magazine published on Friday that Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had called him and that their governments were in active trade talks.

Soybeans hit 2-month high on hopes of easing US-China trade woes

U.S. soybeans have not been mentioned so far in Chinese tariff exemptions and China is currently in a period where it mainly buys freshly-harvested Brazilian soybeans.

However, moves to defuse trade tensions are seen as positive for U.S. exports beyond this season.

Sentiment in the U.S. soybean market has also been boosted by brisk demand from Europe and a report that Japan is considering an increase in soybean imports from the United States as part of tariff negotiations.

Price gains for soybeans were nonetheless curbed by a recovery in the dollar and caution over the U.S.-China trade talks, which Beijing has denied.

CBOT wheat added 0.8% to $5.48-3/4 a bushel, and CBOT corn rose 0.6% to $4.87 a bushel.

Wheat prices remained pressured by tepid international demand and by rain that has brought relief to crops in dry parts of the U.S. Plains, northern Europe and southern Russia.

The European Commission on Thursday cut slightly its production forecast for the European Union’s main wheat crop in 2025/26, but increased its stocks outlook as it saw more supplies left over from this season than previously anticipated.

Soybeans SOYBEANS price

Comments

200 characters

Soybeans extend gains on signs of US-China tariff de-escalation

UN urges Pakistan, India to have ‘maximum restraint’ after Pahalgam attack

Senate passes resolution saying misadventure by India will be met with swift, decisive response

KSE-100 sees selling pressure after positive start

US condemns attack in Pahalgam, says not taking a position on IIOJK

Intra-day update: Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz pushes for privatisation of PIA within proposed timeframe

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,300 in Pakistan

HUBCO Green to develop ‘EV charging infrastructure’ at Attock Petroleum locations

India’s Neeraj Chopra rules out Pakistan javelin hero Arshad Nadeem presence in Bengaluru meet

Indian benchmarks trim weekly gains as Kashmir attack fuels geopolitical concerns

Read more stories