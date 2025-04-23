AIRLINK 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.76%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.59%)
CNERGY 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.49%)
FCCL 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FFL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.42%)
FLYNG 28.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 143.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.37%)
HUMNL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.97%)
MLCF 67.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.56%)
OGDC 215.70 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.13%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.7%)
PIAHCLA 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
POWER 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
PPL 171.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.52%)
PRL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PTC 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
SEARL 94.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.99%)
SSGC 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.18%)
TELE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.88%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TRG 67.57 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.02%)
WAVESAPP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
BR100 12,635 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.32%)
BR30 38,041 Decreased By -97.9 (-0.26%)
KSE100 118,099 Decreased By -331.2 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,360 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.12%)
Apr 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans hit 2-month high on hopes of easing US-China trade woes

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2025 01:00pm

SINGAPORE: Soybeans gained more ground on Wednesday, rising to a two-month high, underpinned by expectations of a de-escalation in the US-China trade conflict.

Wheat prices fell on the forecast of higher European output and corn futures slid.

Stock markets are enjoying a much-needed relief rally in Asia after US President Donald Trump said he had no plans to fire the Federal Reserve chief and hinted at lower China tariffs.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday he believes there will be a de-escalation in US-China trade tensions, but negotiations with Beijing have not yet started and would be a “slog”.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) gained 0.8% to $10.54-1/4 a bushel as of 0246 GMT.

It rose to $10.58, the highest since February 24, earlier in the session. Corn fell 0.2% to $4.82-1/2 a bushel and wheat lost 0.4% to $5.48 a bushel. China is by far the world’s biggest soybean importer.

Chicago soybeans higher, corn and wheat subdued

Gains in corn prices were curbed by forecasts of limited rainfall in the US Midwest, boosting expectations that farmers will be able to continue planting without major disruptions in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, the European Union’s crop monitoring service MARS slightly raised its forecast for this year’s soft wheat yield in the region, but warned that dry conditions in the north of the bloc could hamper crop development.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. Funds were net buyers of soybeans and net even on wheat and soyoil contracts, traders said.

Corn Soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Soybeans hit 2-month high on hopes of easing US-China trade woes

IMF lowers Pakistan’s FY25 GDP growth forecast to 2.6%

Selling returns to PSX, KSE-100 Index down 882 points

Intra-day update: Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Govt says mulling buying more goods from US

Attack on tourists in India’s Kashmir kills 26, injures 17, police say

Pakistan expresses concern at loss of tourists’ lives in IIOJK firing

Climate change woes: PM for more global funding

Underutilisation of MTL: report yet to be submitted to PM

Oil rises 1% on Iran sanctions, drop in US crude stocks

Dollar surges then steadies as Trump backs down on Fed attacks

Read more stories