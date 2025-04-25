AIRLINK 165.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-1.82%)
Markets

Gold price steadies amid US-China trade deal hopes

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2025 10:50am

Gold prices steadied on Friday, on track for a third weekly gain, as investors maintained a bullish outlook while closely monitoring developments in the US-China trade negotiations. Spot gold was steady at $3,348 an ounce as of 0250 GMT.

US gold futures gained 0.3% to $3,359.

“While crowded positioning in gold may warrant a short-term pause, the pullback has so far been limited, as investors continue to view gold as a compelling hedge amid ongoing uncertainty,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

US President Donald Trump asserted on Thursday that trade talks between the US and China are underway, pushing back against Chinese claims that no discussions have taken place to ease the ongoing trade war.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for China’s commerce ministry stated that if the US “truly” wants to resolve the trade dispute, it should lift all unilateral tariff measures against China.

Non-yielding bullion, often viewed as a safeguard against global instability and which thrives in low-interest rate environments, has surged over $700 this year, setting multiple record highs. It reached $3,500.05 on Tuesday.

“Over the longer term, structural tailwinds remain intact, with further room for reserve diversification among emerging markets as they gradually align with the reserve composition of advanced economies,” Rong said.

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Fed officials indicated they saw no urgency in revising the monetary policy as they sought more information to determine how the Trump administration’s tariffs were affecting the economy.

Traders currently see around 84 basis points worth of rate cuts by 2025-end.

On the geopolitical front, Trump rebuked Russian President Vladimir Putin after a Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, the biggest this year, resulted in at least 12 deaths.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.5% to $33.42 an ounce, platinum edged down 0.1% at $969.65 and palladium fell 1.2% to $943.24.

