India bond yields seen little changed ahead of debt sale

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields will likely be largely unchanged on Friday, following a volatile previous session, as the market awaits fresh debt supply through the weekly auction.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield will likely sway between 6.30% and 6.35%, a trader at a private bank said.

It closed at 6.3216% on Thursday.

“There was strong recovery in bonds (prices) yesterday, with the benchmark yield coming down by 3-4 basis points on strong short covering. But at the current level, we may not see much move on either side, with auction demand becoming the main trigger.”

The 10-year benchmark bond yield hit 6.3586% in the last session, driven primarily by concerns over escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after suspected militants attacked tourists in Kashmir on Tuesday, killing 26 men.

India bond yields may dip as RBI minutes hint at more rate cuts

However, since there was no major break of the key support level of 6.35%, there was heavy short-covering towards the end of the session.

Bond traders would continue to monitor developments on the geopolitical front as India and Pakistan announced tit-for-tat measures against each other, including suspending a water treaty, in the aftermath of the violence.

Meanwhile, New Delhi aims to sell bonds worth 270 billion rupees ($3.17 billion), including the liquid five-year paper, later in the day.

Underlying sentiment remains buoyant, supported by the continuous open market bond purchases by the Reserve Bank of India, which bought notes worth 1 trillion rupees in April and is scheduled to buy bonds worth 200 billion rupees on Tuesday.