Meeting with IK in Adiala Jail: PTI leaders fail to receive orders

ISLAMABAD: The relentless legal marathon of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Thursday, continued the whole day in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to get court’s orders regarding their meeting with former premier Imran Khan in Adiala Jail but failed to yield any positive outcome.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas heard of the petition moved by Imran’s sister Aleema Khan, Opposition Leader in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan.

Despite multiple pleas, the court did not issue any favourable orders, leaving the party’s leadership in a state of continued uncertainty.

In their petitions, the sisters of ex-premier Imran Khan and the PTI leaders urged the IHC to proceed against the Adiala jail authorities for not implementing court’s order permitting meetings with the PTI founder in the prison.

At 9:00 am, Justice Minhas took up the matter and later, he resumed the hearing at 1:30 pm. During the hearing, senior PTI leaders including Aleema Khan, Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Salman Akram, Niazullah Niazi, and Shoaib Shaheen, made extensive arguments before the bench, particularly highlighting concerns of contempt regarding previous court directives. However, no significant outcome emerged from their efforts.

During the hearing, Justice Minhas expressed his surprise over fixing of a case of a larger bench before a single bench and remarked, “I have asked the branch how a matter designated for a larger bench was transferred to a single bench.” The judge stated that the branch has admitted the mistake saying that the case should have been fixed before a larger bench.

Despite repeated appeals throughout the day by the PTI lawyers and family members—including requests to refer the matter to the Acting Chief Justice—the court refrained from issuing any immediate orders. The judge merely stated that an order would be passed in due course.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025