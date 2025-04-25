NA body passes resolutions to condemn actions of Indian govt

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs unanimously passed two resolutions separately that strongly condemned the actions of the Indian government, including the unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the downgrading of diplomatic relations and the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives in Gaza, characterising Israel’s actions as a form of ethnic cleansing.

The committee met with MNA Rana Iradat Sharif Khan at Parliament Lodges, Islamabad on Thursday.

The committee, unanimously, passed two resolutions. The first resolution strongly condemned the actions of the Indian government, including the unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the downgrading of diplomatic relations, deeming these actions as a serious provocation. The second resolution strongly condemned the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives in Gaza, characterising Israel's actions as a form of ethnic cleansing.

Furthermore, the committee extended its heartfelt condolences on the passing of Pope Francis, acknowledging the global impact of his death.

Earlier, the Secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs briefed the Committee on efforts to enhance the effectiveness of the Prime Minister’s Public Affairs and Grievance Wing, with a focus on expanding its outreach across Pakistan, especially in remote and underserved areas. The ministry provided an update on its coordination on the development of a comprehensive strategy to integrate the Chief Ministers’ public grievance management systems, including AJK and GB, with the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal (PCP).

The committee was also briefed on the status of assurances given on the floor of the House. Since the inception of the 16th National Assembly, a total of 44 Assurances have been made by various Ministries/Divisions, of which implementation reports of the 22 Assurances have already been submitted.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, Mahmood Bashir Virk, Shaikh Aftab Ahmed, Muneeba Iqbal, Naveed Aamir, Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Mujahid Ali, Ali Muhammad and Hameed Hussain. Secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and other senior officers of the ministry also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025