IWT cannot be unilaterally terminated: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has stated that the Indus Waters Treaty cannot be unilaterally terminated under any circumstances.

“The World Bank stands as a guarantor of the Indus Waters Treaty,” he said, emphasising that Pakistan will not allow any unilateral alterations to the agreement. He also warned that India will have to face the consequences of any water aggression against Pakistan. He asserted, “Pakistan will never allow Prime Minister Modi’s hegemonic policies to divert or obstruct its rightful share of water under the treaty.”

Welcoming the recent decisions of the National Security Committee, Speaker Sadiq said these decisions would play a pivotal role in safeguarding Pakistan’s national interests. He further reaffirmed that Pakistan’s Armed Forces are fully capable of responding to any aggression or misadventure, and highlighted the nation’s unwavering support for its military. “The people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces,” he stated.

While commenting on the Pahalgam incident, the speaker said that India’s unilateral actions under its pretext are unacceptable. He condemned the baseless accusations against Pakistan without any investigation, calling them deeply regrettable and indicative of bias. “Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Speaker Sadiq added, “Our nation is always prepared to defend its borders.”

