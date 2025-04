KARACHI: In a landmark achievement for Pakistan, seasoned meteorologist, Sahibzad Khan has been elected as Vice President of the World Meteorological Organization’s Regional Association II (Asia) during its 18th Session.

Sahibzad, who serves as Pakistan’s permanent representative to the WMO, boasts decades of expertise in climate science, disaster risk management, and strengthening cross-border meteorological collaboration.

