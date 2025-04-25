AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
BOP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
CNERGY 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.86%)
FCCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-3.87%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
HUBC 138.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.73%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.57%)
MLCF 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.25%)
OGDC 212.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.65%)
PAEL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.12%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.11%)
PPL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.66%)
PRL 30.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-7.69%)
PTC 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
SEARL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.42%)
SSGC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SYM 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.02%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.26%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.76%)
TRG 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,255 Decreased By -261.8 (-2.09%)
BR30 36,723 Decreased By -919.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 115,020 Decreased By -2206.3 (-1.88%)
KSE30 35,328 Decreased By -691.3 (-1.92%)
Apr 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-04-25

Indian nation controlled by bloodthirsty warmongering Modi

Published 25 Apr, 2025 06:05am

The Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC deserves praise for hosting an excellent economic dialogue on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings, bringing together Pakistan’s economic leadership, global financial institutions, and corporate representatives from the United States.

According to media reports, the event showcased Pakistan’s remarkable economic turnaround and its potential as a global investment destination. Having said that, I would like to mention a key fact that is directly related to India’s present belligerence towards Pakistan. This is Pakistan’s economic stability, however modest, that has spooked New Delhi in a big way.

The current coalition government that has come power as a result of the 2024 general election in fact indicates BJP of Narendra Modi’s clear defeat because the election results showed a marked decline in BJP’s fortunes. That India is upping the ante against Pakistan ever since the unfortunate and condemnable incident of killing of tourists took place in Pehalgam in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&JK) in order to deflect Indian people’s attention from their growing economic and social woes is a fact.

In other words, the BJP government’s act of blaming Pakistan for the attack without producing any incriminating evidence is clearly aimed at redirecting people’s attention from its domestic challenges to avoid something uncomfortable or inconvenient.

Secondly, the BJP government is seeking to step up pressure on Pakistan in order to weaken it economically. But I would appeal to the Pakistani government and the nation that while fully protecting and preserving country’s territorial integrity in the face of India’s aggression every step must be taken to ensure that the economic gains made so far are not allowed to be squandered away.

Saleem Reza (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Narendra Modi World Bank IMF

Comments

200 characters

Indian nation controlled by bloodthirsty warmongering Modi

Gradual recovery likely in LSM sector, says FD

Pakistan asks India to present evidence

Pakistan closes airspace, suspends trade with India

Economic future of Pakistan: Pivotal role of private sector highlighted

Economic growth hinges on structural reforms: SBP

FSR for CY24 unveiled: SBP says financial system’s resilience remains intact

Pakistan misses wheat production target

All categories covered: FBR extends new set of rules for e-invoicing

Forex & appeal rules: SC dismisses federation’s plea

APCMA, cement cos: CAT asked to annul Rs6.35bn CCP penalty

Read more stories