AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
BOP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
CNERGY 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.86%)
FCCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-3.87%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
HUBC 138.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.73%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.57%)
MLCF 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.25%)
OGDC 212.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.65%)
PAEL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.12%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.11%)
PPL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.66%)
PRL 30.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-7.69%)
PTC 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
SEARL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.42%)
SSGC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SYM 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.02%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.26%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.76%)
TRG 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,255 Decreased By -261.8 (-2.09%)
BR30 36,723 Decreased By -919.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 115,020 Decreased By -2206.3 (-1.88%)
KSE30 35,328 Decreased By -691.3 (-1.92%)
Apr 24, 2025
Markets

TSX extends rally as yields decline and commodity prices rise

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2025 08:14pm

Canadian stocks climbed on Thursday as falling bond yields and rising commodity prices boosted investor sentiment, while markets also weighed evolving U.S. tariff policies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 0.5% to 24,604.05 points, and was on course for the third successive daily gain.

The heavily weighted energy sector added 0.6% as oil prices recovered some losses on Thursday.

Materials also climbed 0.6% after gold prices rebounded, as investors bought bullion following a sharp decline in the previous session.

“Any sign of commodities stabilizing, I think is a good sign in today’s market,” said Michael Sprung, president at Sprung Investment Management.

Canadian government bond yields fell across the curve with 10-year bond yields falling 5.8 basis points to 3.191%.

Falling yields, which reduce the risk-free rate benchmark, decrease borrowing costs and enhance the value of companies’ future cash flows.

TSX falls as Trump’s Fed criticism shakes markets

Among index sectors, information technology rose over 1%; electronics manufacturer Celestica led sector gains at 5%. Healthcare stocks advanced 1.3%, buoyed by cannabis producer Tilray Brands, which surged 4%

On the flip side, consumer staples lost the most, falling 0.4%.

China on Thursday called for all “unilateral” U.S. tariffs to be canceled, as signs emerged that the Trump administration may de-escalate its trade war with Beijing.

On Wednesday, TSX had climbed to a three-week high as some optimism took hold of a letup in the global trade war.

However, later that day, Trump said a 25% tariff on cars imported from Canada to the United States could go up.

Investors’ attention was also divided among a series of earnings reports from U.S. companies, which presented a mixed picture.

Among domestic earnings, miner Teck Resources beat first-quarter expectations, helped by higher commodity prices and copper sales volumes. Its shares rose 3.8%.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's

