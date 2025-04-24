AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala and Fortress form $1-billion private credit partnership

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2025 07:14pm

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company has entered into a $1-billion strategic partnership with New York-based Fortress Investment Group to invest in private credit, the companies said on Thursday.

Private credit has expanded in recent years, attracting investments from some of the world’s largest asset managers, as stricter regulations make it more expensive for traditional lenders to finance riskier loans.

The new partnership will see the $330-billion sovereign wealth fund co-invest in Fortress’ private credit, asset-based lending, and real estate strategies.

“In conversations with our partners, we increasingly hear that they want tailored and scalable investment solutions that can enhance returns across the credit spectrum,” Fortress co-CEO Drew McKnight said.

“We’re seeking to expand borrowers’ access to capital by securing larger and more diverse pools of capital from investors,” he said.

A consortium led by Mubadala Investment Company subsidiary Mubadala Capital acquired a 68% stake in Fortress last year, though the U.S. firm says it retains full autonomy over investment processes, decision-making, personnel and operations.

UAE renewable energy firm Masdar completes purchase of Greece’s Terna Energy

Fortress had $50 billion of assets under management as of 31 December on behalf of around 2,000 institutional clients.

Gulf sovereign wealth funds are expanding their footprint in the private credit space.

Mubadala has forged partnerships with the likes of Apollo Global Management and Goldman Sachs in recent years. And in December, it said it would buy a 42% stake in U.S. credit asset manager Silver Rock Financial.

Private credit refers to non-bank lending, typically in the form of direct loans to mid-sized companies, real estate developers, or asset-backed borrowers.

Global private credit assets under management reached roughly $1.5 trillion in early 2024 and are projected to nearly double by 2029, according to industry estimates.

MENA Abu Dhabi Mubadala Mubadala Investment Company

