AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
BOP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
CNERGY 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.86%)
FCCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-3.87%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
HUBC 138.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.73%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.57%)
MLCF 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.25%)
OGDC 212.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.65%)
PAEL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.12%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.11%)
PPL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.66%)
PRL 30.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-7.69%)
PTC 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
SEARL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.42%)
SSGC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SYM 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.02%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.26%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.76%)
TRG 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,255 Decreased By -261.8 (-2.09%)
BR30 36,723 Decreased By -919.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 115,020 Decreased By -2206.3 (-1.88%)
KSE30 35,328 Decreased By -691.3 (-1.92%)
Apr 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Fed’s Hammack says time for Fed to be patient on policy

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2025 06:41pm

NEW YORK: Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack on Thursday called for patience on monetary policy amid high levels of uncertainty, and did not rule out monetary policy changes by June if the data suggested action was needed.

“We’ll be watching the data carefully and I enter every meeting with an open mind about whether it’s a time that we should be continuing to be patient, or a time that we should take action,” Hammack said in an interview on CNBC. “If we have clear and convincing data by June, then I think you’ll see the committee move, if we know which way is the right way to move at that point in time,” she said.

Hammack was addressing the outlook for a rate cut amid a very challenging policy environment. The trade agenda of President Donald Trump is in the view of many economists likely to drive up inflation from already high levels while at the same time increasing unemployment and depressing growth. Some forecasters even see recession.

US tariffs could push up inflation, slow growth: Fed official

That outlook does not argue for clear decisions for the Fed, which is legally charged with keeping inflation steady and the job market at full employment.

A wide range of policy makers, including Hammack, have argued now is a time to wait and see how the economy fares as Trump’s policy changes work their way into the economy, even as financial markets are pricing for a string of cuts in what is now a federal funds target rate range of between 4.25% and 4.5%.

Hammack was asked if she could see the Fed easing at the May 6-7 Federal Open Market Committee meeting and appeared to lean strongly against that.

“I think it’s too soon” to change interest rate policy next month, Hammack said.

“I think we need to be patient. I think this is a time when we want to make sure we’re moving in the right direction,” she said. “I would rather take our time” and see how the economy performs.

Hammack also said she does not have a base case for the economy right now but is thinking of the outlook in terms of scenarios.

US Federal Reserve

Comments

200 characters

Fed’s Hammack says time for Fed to be patient on policy

Pakistan warns India: Indus Waters Treaty suspension ‘an act of war’, vows full-spectrum response

KSE-100 Index loses over 2,200 points amid strong selling pressure

Pakistan rupee depreciates to 15-month low against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves drop $367mn to 7-month low

Foreign office summons Indian diplomat in Islamabad

SBP Stability Review’24: banks borrow more; deposit shrinks by over Rs1 trillion

India revokes visas for Pakistanis, suspends new visa service, foreign ministry says

PIA privatisation: govt restarts airline sale process with fresh EOI call

India calls all-party meet, summons top Pakistani diplomat after Kashmir attack on tourists

Pakistan Tobacco Company names new chairman, CEO

Read more stories