AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
BOP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
CNERGY 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.86%)
FCCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-3.87%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
HUBC 138.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.73%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.57%)
MLCF 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.25%)
OGDC 212.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.65%)
PAEL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.12%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.11%)
PPL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.66%)
PRL 30.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-7.69%)
PTC 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
SEARL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.42%)
SSGC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SYM 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.02%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.26%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.76%)
TRG 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,255 Decreased By -261.8 (-2.09%)
BR30 36,723 Decreased By -919.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 115,020 Decreased By -2206.3 (-1.88%)
KSE30 35,328 Decreased By -691.3 (-1.92%)
Apr 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper gains on softer dollar capped by tariff uncertainty

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2025 04:47pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices hovered below a three-week high on Thursday, bolstered by a weaker dollar but unsettled by continued uncertainty over U.S. tariffs.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.4% at $9,418 a metric ton by 1000 GMT, having hit a peak of $9,481.50 in the previous session for its highest since April 3.

LME copper has gained more than 15% since hitting a 17-month low of $8,105 this month.

“It’s almost impossible to see what is happening from one day to the next. No doubt the tariff optimism that triggered the risk-on rally early in the week has faded again,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

Stocks drifted as traders digested the latest news on the trade war between the United States and top metals consumer China after a U.S. official said on Wednesday that high tariffs between the two were not sustainable.

“Any solution with China is not going to happen overnight, it’s going to take a long time, so the damaging economic impact will probably not be avoided,” Hansen added.

Copper hits three-week high, buoyed easing trade tensions

U.S. Comex copper futures gained 0.5% to $4.87 a lb, bringing the premium over LME copper to $1,314 a ton.

The premium has steadily recovered from $480 on April 4, when traders holding long or bullish positions on Comex were forced to liquidate, Hansen said.

Supporting industrial metals was a weaker dollar, with the dollar index dropping after U.S. President Donald Trump backed down from threats to fire the head of the Federal Reserve and appeared to soften his stance on China.

A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-priced commodities more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

In other metals, aluminium added 0.4% to $2,442 a ton, zinc climbed 1.5% to $2,679, lead rose 0.6% to $1,958.50, tin gained 1.5% to $31,770 and nickel was up 0.9% at $15,805.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper gains on softer dollar capped by tariff uncertainty

KSE-100 Index loses over 2,200 points amid strong selling pressure

Pakistan rupee depreciates to 15-month low against US dollar

Foreign office summons Indian diplomat in Islamabad

India revokes visas for Pakistanis, suspends new visa service, foreign ministry says

PIA privatisation: govt restarts airline sale process with fresh EOI call

India calls all-party meet, summons top Pakistani diplomat after Kashmir attack on tourists

Pakistan Tobacco Company names new chairman, CEO

Dollar rebound loses steam with trade in focus

Faisal Vawda calls for national unity, PTI inclusion in NAP talks amid rising India tensions

‘India can’t scrap Indus Waters Treaty unilaterally’

Read more stories