Kashmiri students say they have been threatened in India after attack

AFP Published 24 Apr, 2025 12:24pm
Photo: AFP
NEW DELHI: Students from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have reported harassment and intimidation in India after an attack in the Himalayan region killed more than two dozen Indian men, a student association said on Thursday.

Gunmen killed 26 men – all Indian except one Nepali – in the tourist hotpot of Pahalgam on Tuesday, the deadliest attack on civilians in the contested Muslim-majority territory since 2000.

The killings have shocked the world’s most populous country and enraged Hindu nationalist groups.

Kashmiri students in states including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh were allegedly asked to leave their rented apartments or university hostels on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Students Association convenor Nasir Khuehami said.

India calls all-party meet, summons top Pakistani diplomat after Kashmir attack on tourists

Students at a university in Himachal Pradesh were harassed and physically attacked after hostel doors were broken, Khuehami said.

The students were allegedly called “terrorists”, he said.

“This is not just a security issue,” he said. “It is a deliberate and targeted campaign of hate and vilification against students from a particular region and identity.”

In Uttarakhand’s capital city Dehradun, around 20 students fled to the airport on Wednesday following warnings from Hindu Raksha Dal, a fringe right-wing group.

The students said that the group threatened Kashmiri Muslim students with dire consequences if they did not leave town immediately.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he was in touch with state governments where students reported feeling unsafe, asking them to “take extra care”.

Kashmir’s former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also appealed to India’s Interior Minister Amit Shah to “intervene in the wake of certain elements openly threatening” traders and students.

PM Shehbaz convenes emergency NSC meeting after India suspends Indus Waters Treaty

Indian security forces have launched a vast manhunt in Kashmir for the attackers, with large numbers of people detained in the operation.

India suspends Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan with immediate effect

India accused Islamabad on Wednesday of supporting “cross-border terrorism” and downgraded ties with its neighbour with a raft of diplomatic measures.

Pakistan has denied any role in the Pahalgam attack.

