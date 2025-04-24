AIRLINK 172.48 Decreased By ▼ -5.68 (-3.19%)
BOP 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
CNERGY 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.95%)
CPHL 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-4%)
FCCL 44.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.36%)
FFL 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
FLYNG 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
HUBC 139.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-1.63%)
HUMNL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.48%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.9%)
MLCF 65.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.72%)
OGDC 212.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-0.87%)
PACE 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.99%)
PAEL 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.57%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.99%)
POWER 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.25%)
PPL 167.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.48%)
PRL 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-6.33%)
PTC 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
SEARL 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-2.43%)
SSGC 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.95%)
SYM 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.01%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.99%)
TPLP 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
TRG 65.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,358 Decreased By -158.8 (-1.27%)
BR30 37,043 Decreased By -600 (-1.59%)
KSE100 115,852 Decreased By -1374.6 (-1.17%)
KSE30 35,618 Decreased By -401.4 (-1.11%)
Apr 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks drift as investors keep guessing Trump’s tariff intention

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2025 11:11am

SHANGHAI: China stocks drifted and Hong Kong shares fell on Thursday as Washington signalled a willingness to lower tariffs against China, but ruled out unilateral moves, bewildering investors over how the damaging Sino-US trade war will evolve.

China stocks hit 2-week high after premier urges officials to stabilize market

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both erased early gains to end the morning session down 0.1%.

  • Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 1%, led by tech shares.

  • US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that high tariffs between the US and China are not sustainable, as President Donald Trump’s administration signalled openness to de-escalating the trade war. However, Bessent also said Trump would not make that move unilaterally.

  • “A trade war between China and the US is a lose-lose situation. Common sense tells us the two nations will eventually come to the negotiation table and reach an agreement,” wrote Bin Shi, head of China equities at UBS Asset Management.

  • “But the timing and extent remain to be seen… At this stage, many questions remain unanswered as tariff developments and potential investment implications change day by day.”

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping “will definitely not make the first move. But if Trump’s advisors can devise a face-saving off-ramp from the tariff war, Beijing will be a willing partner,” said GavekalDragonomics.

  • Technology shares led the decline on Thursday.

  • In China, cloud computing, big data and software companies fell sharply.

  • In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Tech Index tanked 2%, weighed down by heavyweights such as Alibaba, Meituan and SMIC.

  • But Chinese banking shares rose, as the country’s ministry of finance starts selling long-term treasuries as part of a $72 billion bank recapitalisation plan.

  • “This recapitalization gives big banks the room to manage non-performing loans, thereby promoting more lending and ensuring a stable capital market,” said Bin of UBS Asset Management.

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks drift as investors keep guessing Trump’s tariff intention

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Indus Waters Treaty: National Security Committee to meet today

PIA privatisation: govt restarts airline sale process with fresh EOI call

PSX opens negative as KSE-100 Index faces early selling pressure

Trade team will be sent to Bangladesh after Eid-ul-Azha

India calls all-party meet, summons top Pakistani diplomat after Kashmir attack on tourists

Property transfer: Cabinet will abolish 3-7% FED soon

Dollar rebound loses steam with trade in focus

Hesco, Pesco and Fesco: PD tasked with completing sell-off homework by Q2

Faisal Vawda calls for national unity, PTI inclusion in NAP talks amid rising India tensions

Read more stories