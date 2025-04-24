AIRLINK 178.16 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-2.49%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-24

FPCCI concerned about obstructions on highways

Published 24 Apr, 2025

KARACHI: President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Sheikh has said that Sindh is suffering severe economic losses due to the closure of highways by protesters.

He urged the provincial and federal governments immediately took action to get road blockages lifted. He said roads blockade enters third day and over 12,000 commercial vehicles stranded including 2,500 oil tankers which may cause oil shortage in the country as it has already put ration and food supply to Punjab and KP at risk.

He said customs delays and Karachi Port reports over 3,000 undeclared containers, daily demurrage losses exceed $2 million. Domestic supply is severely affected and 40% of wheat and vegetable shipments from Sindh to Punjab and KP are disrupted. Talking about export losses he said EU and Gulf markets face loss of over $50 million in textile and seafood supplies. He urged government that meeting of the Council of Common Interests should be convened to resolve the issues amicably without delay.

FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh

