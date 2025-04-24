AIRLINK 178.16 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-2.49%)
BOP 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.92%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
CPHL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.82%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
HUBC 142.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.67 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.69%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.25%)
MLCF 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.5%)
OGDC 214.36 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.51%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
POWER 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
PPL 169.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 33.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.41%)
PTC 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.06%)
SEARL 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.73%)
SSGC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.35%)
SYM 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.81%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
TRG 66.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,517 Decreased By -158.7 (-1.25%)
BR30 37,643 Decreased By -496.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 117,226 Decreased By -1204.2 (-1.02%)
KSE30 36,020 Decreased By -383.5 (-1.05%)
Apr 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-24

In Faisalabad, Jica hands over water treatment plant

Press Release Published 24 Apr, 2025 04:11am

FAISALABAD: A handover ceremony for the Grant Aid project “The Project for the Improvement of Water Treatment Plant and Water Distribution System in Faisalabad” (grant amount: 4.094 billion yen) was held here on Wednesday.

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Akamatsu Shuichi, Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) Pakistan Office Naoaki Miyata and Managing Director for Water and Sanitation Agency, Faisalabad Aamer Aziz attended the ceremony.

To address the water shortage issue, JICA provided technical cooperation from 2016 to 2019 and formulated the Water Supply, Sewerage and Drainage Master Plan with the target year of 2038. This Grant Aid project was selected as a priority project in the master plan.

This Grant Aid project upgraded and expanded the Old Jhal Khanuana water treatment plant and developed water transmission and distribution facilities, including the pipe network, tripling the water supply. This increase in water supply helps improve water services in Faisalabad. It also supports the achievement of SDG Goal 6: “Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.”

At the handover ceremony, Ambassador Akamatsu stated, “I hope that all facilities installed under Japan’s project will be fully utilized in a sustainable manner and that the expertise and experience gained will benefit the people in Faisalabad.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

faisalabad water treatment plant

Comments

200 characters

In Faisalabad, Jica hands over water treatment plant

Trade team will be sent to Bangladesh after Eidul Azha

Property transfer: Cabinet will abolish 3-7pc FED soon

Hesco, Pesco and Fesco: PD tasked with completing sell-off homework by Q2

Economic future: Aurangzeb highlights pivotal role of private sector

Highest, income groups be taxed at higher effective rates: WB

IMF projects big increase in govt expenditure

World Bank cuts growth projection to 2.7pc

No deviation from framework: SOEs can frame own procurement rules: PPRA Board

Circular debt: Govt in talks with banks to raise Rs1.275trn

E-invoices integration: FBR sets May 1 deadline for corporate entities

Read more stories