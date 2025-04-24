In Faisalabad, Jica hands over water treatment plant

FAISALABAD: A handover ceremony for the Grant Aid project “The Project for the Improvement of Water Treatment Plant and Water Distribution System in Faisalabad” (grant amount: 4.094 billion yen) was held here on Wednesday.

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Akamatsu Shuichi, Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) Pakistan Office Naoaki Miyata and Managing Director for Water and Sanitation Agency, Faisalabad Aamer Aziz attended the ceremony.

To address the water shortage issue, JICA provided technical cooperation from 2016 to 2019 and formulated the Water Supply, Sewerage and Drainage Master Plan with the target year of 2038. This Grant Aid project was selected as a priority project in the master plan.

This Grant Aid project upgraded and expanded the Old Jhal Khanuana water treatment plant and developed water transmission and distribution facilities, including the pipe network, tripling the water supply. This increase in water supply helps improve water services in Faisalabad. It also supports the achievement of SDG Goal 6: “Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.”

At the handover ceremony, Ambassador Akamatsu stated, “I hope that all facilities installed under Japan’s project will be fully utilized in a sustainable manner and that the expertise and experience gained will benefit the people in Faisalabad.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025